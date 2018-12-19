AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions Inc. again achieves SOC data security standards; also completes HIPAA compliance for secure health data

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions Inc., a top national medical billing company that both develops and uses medical billing technology, has met the rigorous data security standards necessary to achieve System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance.

The demanding examinations were administered via the third-party staff at 360 Advanced , a respected national Qualified Security Assessor, HITRUST CSF Assessor and Certified Public Accounting Firm based in St. Petersburg, FL.

The System and Organizational Controls standards, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ), provide service organizations a uniform method for disclosing independently assessed information about the design and operation of internal controls as they relate to one or more of the AICPA’s Trust Services Principles of Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy.

HIPAA, the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is designed to provide privacy standards to protect patients' medical records and other health information provided to health plans, doctors, hospitals and other health care providers.

“For seven consecutive years, AdvantEdge has successfully completed SOC 1 and SOC 2 audits and HIPAA security assessments confirming our operational effectiveness, security and confidentiality. We are committed to a culture of compliance in all phases of company operations,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Jeanne A. Gilreath.

ABOUT ADVANTEDGE Healthcare Solutions

AdvantEdge is recognized as one of the top 10 billing, coding, and practice management companies in the U.S., with more than 800 employees, collecting over $1 billion annually for physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, behavioral health agencies and large office-based medical groups. AdvantEdge has added value to physician practices and healthcare organizations through its billing, coding, practice management, and business analytics solutions for over 50 years. AdvantEdge’s clients enjoy improved financial results through its tailored services, robust technology, and actionable business intelligence and reporting tools. AdvantEdge’s promise: More money faster, Client-First Service, Compliance, Privacy & Security and anytime anywhere access to data and information. AdvantEdge’s investors include Founders Equity . For more information about AdvantEdge, contact Michael Krivich at mkrivich@ahsrcm.com

ABOUT 360 ADVANCED

A trusted Cybersecurity Compliance CPA firm with proficiencies in SOC reporting, 360 Advanced assists large service providers with IT assurance and compliance in more than 40 states, Europe, South and Central America and the Pacific Rim. Services include HITRUST CSF, GDPR, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC for Cybersecurity, PCI DSS, HIPAA Security/HITECH, Microsoft Vendor Policy and more. For an initial consultation, please contact Eric Ratcliffe at eratcliffe@360advanced.com .

News release services provided by Clearview Communications and PR, Inc.

Contact: Eric Ratcliffe

eratcliffe@360Advanced.com