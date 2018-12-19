Amerant Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Class A shares”) at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. Of the 6,300,000 Class A shares being sold in the offering, the Company is selling 1,377,523 Class A shares (the “primary offering”) and a selling shareholder is selling 4,922,477 Class A shares. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 21, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 945,000 Class A shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments.

The Company’s Class A shares and shares of its Class B common stock (the “Class B shares”) are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbols “AMTB” and “AMTBB,” respectively.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the primary offering to repurchase, as soon as possible after the initial public offering, approximately 1.42 million Class B shares held by the selling shareholder (or approximately 2.39 million Class B shares held by the selling shareholder if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional Class A shares). The Company will not receive proceeds from the selling shareholder’s sale of its Class A shares.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers, Stephens Inc. is acting as lead manager, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and FIG Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by calling (800) 248-8863, or by emailing prospectus@raymondjames.com; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559, or by emailing kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. Amerant Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking information,” including with respect to the initial public offering. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “designed,” “contemplate,” “plan,” “future,” “would,” and “should,” “could,” “continue,” “predict,” “target,” “strategies” and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements or the completion of the initial public offering. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release.

