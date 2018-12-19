Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Gogo, Inc. (GOGO) and Encourages GOGO Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO).

On June 27, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo’s 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo’s 2Ku antennas required costly installation and remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long term stockholder of Gogo, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Gogo please go to https://bespc.com/gogo/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

