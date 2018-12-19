BrainChip Studio 2018.3 Improves Facial Classification Accuracy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (“BrainChip” or the “Company”) (ASX: BRN), the leading neuromorphic computing company, today announced the BrainChip Studio 2018.3 update for its award-winning BrainChip Studio AI-powered video analysis software. The latest update boasts a powerful new mode that improves the software’s face classification accuracy by 10-30 percent.

To date, BrainChip Studio utilized spiking neural networks to enable facial classification on partial faces. This partial-face mode is useful in situations where the probe image or the extracted faces may be obscured due to hats, masks, scarves or camera angle. BrainChip Studio 2018.3 uses a full-face mode to perform facial classifications. In situations where the entire face is visible in the probe image or in the extracted faces, this new mode provides a significant increase in facial classification accuracy. Depending on the dataset used, testing indicates this mode provides a 10-30 percent improvement in accuracy, without impacting throughput.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the facial recognition market is expected to be over $7 billion by 2022. BrainChip Studio’s unique facial classification technology works in environments where traditional biometric-based face recognition systems fail, including low-light, low-resolution, and visually-noisy environments. BrainChip Studio is primarily used by law enforcement, intelligence, and counter-terrorism agencies that use existing CCTV infrastructure.

“We are always looking for ways to continually improve our products by listening to our customer requests,” said Bob Beachler, BrainChip’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “Not surprisingly, improving accuracy is typically at the top of list for video analytic software. With BrainChip Studio 2018.3 we were able to provide a dramatic increase in accuracy.”

BrainChip Studio 2018.3 is currently available. For more information please visit www.brainchipinc.com .

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is the leading provider of neuromorphic computing solutions, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human neuron. The Company’s revolutionary new spiking neural network technology can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The proprietary technology is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in civil surveillance, gaming, financial technology, cybersecurity, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and other advanced vision systems. www.brainchip.com

