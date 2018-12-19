19/12/2018 07:41:07

Change of short name for SDRs in Millicom International Cellular S.A (192/18)

As from January 9, 2019, SDRs in Millicom International Cellular S.A will change short name to TIGO SDB.

Unchanged Company name:

Millicom International Cellular S.A

Current short name:

MIC SDB

New short name:

TIGO SDB

Unchanged ISIN code:

SE0001174970

Unchanged order book ID

 24507

 

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050

