19/12/2018 22:57:58

Check Point Software Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate 25 Years of Securing the Internet

Ceremony marks 25 years since the company was founded, and 22 years since its NASDAQ listing

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced that Gil Shwed, Check Point Founder and CEO, rang the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell in celebration of the 25th anniversary  of the company’s foundation. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 18 at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City at 4:00pm ET.

The ceremony, which was attended by Gil Shwed and other senior executives, board members and guests, also celebrated 22 years since Check Point’s listing as CHKP, which took place on June 28, 1996.

Speaking at the NASDAQ MarketSite, Gil Shwed said:  “In 1996 when we listed Check Point Software Technologies on the NASDAQ, the Internet was still in its infancy.  Almost nobody imagined that it would become what it is today as a force for good, or that we would need advanced protections against ever-increasing online threats. We are honored to be here 22 years after we stood here for the first time, and to celebrate 25 years of securing the internet.  Check Point has not only grown with the Internet revolution, it has made it safe.

“I am grateful to Check Point’s men and women who constantly strive to be two steps ahead of cyber-threats of all kinds. We are already working on how to secure the world against the next generation of attacks, and I am confident that we will continue to develop the most comprehensive technologies to enable everyone to safely enjoy the benefits of connectivity.”

Check Point has over 5,000 employees in over 70 offices globally. Its total revenues for the full year 2017 were $1,855 million, a 7 percent increase year over year.  Total revenues in Q3 2018 were $471 million, a 4 percent increase year over year. 

In October 2018, Check Point acquired Dome9 to transform cloud security, adding advanced active policy enforcement and multi-cloud protection capabilities to its fully consolidated Infinity architecture and its CloudGuard security offering.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th-generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other targeted attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with our new Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks combined with the industry’s most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

