19/12/2018 17:00:00

Cirrus Aircraft CEO Dale Klapmeier to Step Down Next Year

Duluth, Minn., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Aircraft today announced Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and National Aviation Hall of Fame member Dale Klapmeier plans to step down from his current executive position within the first half of 2019 and transition into a senior advisory role. A new CEO is expected to be named within that timeframe as an internal and external search is currently underway. 

“Re-imagining personal transportation has been our lifelong mission at Cirrus Aircraft,” noted Klapmeier. “We’ve changed the face of aviation over the past 30 years – from delivering more than 7,000 of the world’s best-selling high-performance piston aircraft, to fundamentally rethinking how we travel with the introduction of the world’s first single-engine Personal JetTM – the Vision® Jet, to transforming our business into a lifestyle company that defines our path ahead.”

For more than 30 years, Cirrus Aircraft has constantly raised the bar for performance, comfort and safety in personal aviation. The SR20, first introduced in 1999, was the first certified aircraft to be delivered with a whole-airframe parachute system (CAPS®). Cirrus transformed aviation again when it delivered the Vision Jet in 2016. Responsible for creating a new category, the Vision Jet was awarded the most prestigious accolade in aeronautics – the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Focusing on customers, Cirrus is leading the way in redefining how personal aircraft are owned and operated by opening its experience center – the Vision Center – in Knoxville, TN. As the flagship location for all customer activities, the Vision Center campus is home to world-class training, sales, delivery, maintenance, support, personalization and more.

“Transitioning out of day-to-day operations will give me the opportunity to focus on long-term strategic opportunities,” continued Klapmeier. “I could not be more confident in the team and I am excited for what lies ahead for the entire Cirrus family. For Cirrus Aircraft employees, partners and owners around the world, the best is yet to come.”

