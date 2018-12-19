19/12/2018 07:00:00

Completion of GBP 785,000 Fundraise

KR1 plc - Completion of GBP 785,000 Fundraise

PR Newswire

London, December 18

19 December 2018

KR1 Plc

(“KR1” or the “Company”)

Completion of GBP 785,000 Fundraise

KR1 Plc is pleased to announce that the Company has raised a total of GBP 785,000 (before expenses) through a placing of 15,700,000 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 5 pence per share (the “Placing”). The funds raised will be used by KR1 to continue to make investments in the blockchain token community and to drive forward the Company’s strategy. The Placing was undertaken by Peterhouse Capital Limited.

KR1 has also issued a total of 800,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 5p per share to two advisers to the Company in lieu of services rendered.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of KR1 confirms that, following the Placing and the issue of Ordinary Shares to advisers, the Company has 126,889,175 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company also has 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any deferred A shares or deferred B shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 132,889,175 shares in issue which carry voting rights.

The figure of 132,889,175 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

KR1 Plc

Stephen Corran

+44 (0)16 2467 6716

scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl and Duncan Vasey

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

