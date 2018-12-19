19/12/2018 18:30:00

Consolidated Communications Completes 500,000 Broadband Upgrades throughout Northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced it has completed more than 500,000 broadband upgrades across Northern New England this year offering faster speeds to residents and small businesses.

“We’re pleased to complete our commitment to upgrade 500,000 homes and small businesses throughout Northern New England with faster broadband speeds,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. “We’re committed to bringing faster broadband speeds and enhanced services to Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. And, we’re continuing to invest to offer enhanced products and services and increased network reliability and stability.”

Upgraded homes and businesses throughout New England will be able to get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available. Additionally, consumers now have access to the latest, on-demand streaming content including: HBO Now®, DIRECTV NowSM, and fuboTV. The company’s MyCCIAccount.com center enables existing customers to place new orders and upgrade services online.

Businesses also are benefiting from new services, such as: Consolidated’s Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation (DDoS), a solution that monitors, detects and mitigates the most complex DDoS attacks; SD-WAN, a software-based network technology that provides a simplified management and automation of WAN connections; BusinessOne, a high-speed data and voice solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses; MPLS (Multi-Protocol Label Switching) offering businesses fast, flexible, and secure data transmission for their WAN needs and Cloud Peer Connect, direct, private access to major application service providers.                                                                             

To find out if Consolidated Communications’ services are available at your location, visit www.consolidated.com call 1.844.YOUR.CCI (844.968.7224). Learn more at www.consolidated.com/progress.  

About Consolidated Communications 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning 38,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Media Contacts

Kate Rankin, Consolidated Communications

kate.rankin@consolidated.com

207-535-4122

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

507-386-3765

 

Consolidated Communications.jpg

