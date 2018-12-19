19/12/2018 03:50:00

COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST

Related content
01:25 - 
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
18 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
16 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, COST and TS: Levi & Korsins..
Related debate
03:54 - 
Thank you for providing this good and useful informatio..
03:54 - 
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scha..

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (NasdaqGS: COST), if they purchased the Company’s shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Get Help

Costco investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-costco-wholesale-corporation-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Costco and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 26, 2018, Costco filed its Form 10-K announcing its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 2, 2018, disclosing that it had “identified a material weakness in internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls… that support the Company’s financial reporting processes” and as a result, it had concluded that “the Company’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective.”

On this news, the price of Costco’s shares plummeted.

The case is Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, 18-cv-01611.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 COST
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
01:25 COST
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
1
18 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, NKTR, GSKY, RBBN (SONS) and MGI
16 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, COST and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Dec COST
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
14 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
13 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, ALGN and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Dec COST
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
13 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, GSKY, MGI and NSANY

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
2
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
3
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE
4
MGX Minerals Receives Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement with MGX Renewables; Commences Testing of Regenerator / Charging Module
5
MCI Call Centre to Open in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 2019

Related stock quotes

Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 202.99 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
03:50
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
02:22
Prison Fellowship Praises Senate for Paving Way for FIRST STEP Act Final Passage
01:25
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
1
01:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:34
Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019
00:32
Interfor Amends Share Buyback Program
00:23
Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
00:10
InstarAGF Asset Management Acquires Jet Fuel Pipeline and Terminal Assets in United States

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 06:05:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-19 07:05:59 - 2018-12-19 06:05:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY