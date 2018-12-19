D&H Distributing Sees 21% Revenue Increase, Forecasts Continued Growth in Key Categories and Services

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing announces it has sustained 21% growth for the 2018 calendar year (through November, as per the latest available statistics), surpassing most national growth figures for the technology industry. D&H’s market growth can be directly tied to its broader strategy of investment and focus on emerging technologies while continuing to offer the best support and services on its core offerings. As such, D&H saw significant gains in key areas in its 2019 Fiscal Year including: pro AV and digital signage solutions at +112%, collaboration and unified communications at +55%, network security at +41% and cloud applications at +108%. In addition, categories such as mobile workstations (+41%) and premium notebooks (+31%) also sustained strong growth in this period.

As the distributor moves into 2019, it will continue to help its manufacturer partners in delivering high-performance, enterprise-level solutions tailored to the SMB community. VARs and MSPs can also expect to see an intensified focus on multi-vendor business and consumer solutions from D&H. Emphasis will be placed on enabling its partners to drive end-user demand through conversations around SMB technology challenges that businesses face.

This will come by way of innovative paradigms such as unified communications, which serve as a platform for technologies that are gaining a practical foothold in the SMB marketplace, such as cloud-based collaboration and videoconferencing products. In addition, the company will continue to focus on cybersecurity, as threats to users and the network grow and hackers become more devious and imperceptible in their methods. Partners that service the consumer space can expect to benefit from solutions for the home, including smart home, consumer electronics, and housewares.

As D&H wraps-up its centennial year, the company will strengthen its commitment to customer enablement with significant investments in programs and services that augment the resources of its reseller customer base, helping them to win profitable business. The company will continue to serve as an aggregator of hosted services as the industry moves toward digital transformation, leaning more heavily on higher margin, cloud-based solutions and services that VARs can manage on an ongoing basis. The objective is to deliver the most effective menu of high-yield services for D&H’s mostly-SMB customer base, including verticals such as education, government, healthcare, retail, legal, financial services, and real estate.

D&H is planning enhancements to how it delivers education, training, and enablement to its growing partner community for 2019. Recognizing that its partners must balance multiple priorities, D&H has invested in streaming and on-demand technologies to deliver virtual and live training events to the VARs’ sales, technical, and support organizations. The distributor is leveraging new technologies for this purpose that allow its partners to learn from anywhere, anytime, to accommodate complex demands on the reseller’s schedule. New stops have also been added to D&H’s roster of national Technology Conferences, giving time- and resource-constrained VARs more direct access to manufacturer products, solutions, and services experts. The events will feature industry leaders who will share their insights during a new mainstage speaker series.

D&H sees the upcoming year as one where “Everything-as-a-Service” will emerge, where resellers will deliver hosted services to address all the requirements of users in a business environment based on platforms such as Microsoft Office 365, Cisco Webex Teams, and Azure. This trend will encompass functions such as hosted printing, web-based services, collaboration, storage, and document management, on through larger capabilities like hosted email exchange and data center services.

D&H will also build its solutions portfolio in burgeoning areas such as pro AV, lifecycle management, and Device-as-a-Service, which are beginning to gain momentum in the marketplace. The distributor will work with major vendors in 2019 to address SMB infrastructure refresh opportunities for VARs, including education and resources around end-of-support deadlines, plus device- and cloud-based services that resellers can administer in the SMB space. As trends like DaaS and lifecycle management progress, D&H will keep its customer base informed on how to profit from their growing proliferation, developing more opportunities for ongoing revenue.

“D&H has always been vested in looking around the corner for the next viable market development, and 2019 looks to be an exciting year,” added Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “We not only plan to identify areas of opportunity, we plan to invest in those categories by way of training and deep support. D&H often does this long before competing companies are willing to put faith in new trends. It’s our job to test the waters in areas like AR, DaaS, collaboration, the connected office, and the evolving world of cybersecurity. We arm customers with the tools they need to attack these markets, positioning themselves for growth.”

D&H’s customer-centric, high-touch service model has proven to be a valid strategy as illustrated by the distributor’s sales numbers, its expansion as an organization, and the accomplishment of rising to #109 on the Forbes list of America’s Largest Private Companies. D&H continues to expand at a rapid rate, recruiting new talent for positions ranging from the executive level on through to warehouse personnel.

“As D&H evolves its offering and grows its team, we will stay true to one original idea: The key to success is relationships. Our relevance in the marketplace is directly related to how we treat the people we deal with every day,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “That applies to our customers, but also to our manufacturer partners and our internal staff. Technologies and trends continue to transform at a break-neck pace. But what won’t change is our focus on doing what’s right for our partners. Processes and product lines can be duplicated, but our DNA as a business can’t be replicated so easily. It’s how we differentiate ourselves, and what has allowed us to thrive over the decades.”

Growth Categories at D&H Distributing for Fiscal Year 2019 to date:

(May – December 2018) Year-Over-Year:

Pro AV/digital signage 112% Cloud solutions 108% Unified communications/collaboration 55% Network security 41% Mobile workstations 41% Laser printers 39% Premium notebooks 31% Server/datacenter 26% Wireless networking 19%

D&H’s “Technology Conference: 2019” Schedule is as Follows:

March 28

D&H Technology Conference: West Coast

Pacific Palms Resort, Industry Hills, CA

June 4 to June 5:

D&H Back to SchoolShow2019

Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, Hershey, PA

June 5

D&H Technology Conference: Mid-Atlantic

Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, Hershey, PA

August 22:

D&H Technology Conference: Mid-West

Lincolnshire Marriott, Lincolnshire, IL (Chicago area)

October 24:

D&H Technology Conference: South-West

Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, TX (Houston area)

D&H customers can contact their representatives at (800) 340-1001 or visit dandh.com for more information.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success. The company continues to build upon its 100-year-old culture by providing its manufacturers, co-owners, and partners with the utmost customer care, consultative guidance, and multi-market expertise. As one of North America’s leading technology distributors, it delivers a wealth of enablement resources and hands-on support services that empower resellers in the IT channel.

The company engages with solution providers, integrators, and VARs to meet current business challenges, as well as forecast their evolving, real-world needs and prospects for lucrative growth opportunities. D&H maintains a special focus on independent VARs expanding their competencies in areas such as hosted and cloud services, the modern mobile workplace, comprehensive SMB server networks, and cross-market expertise across the small business, education, healthcare, and government verticals, to name a few. The company's value proposition includes professional marketing resources, a new transactional service model, dedicated Solutions Specialists, and a highly-lauded webcast training venue; plus reseller engagement events such as technology trade shows, roundtable opportunities, training “track” sessions, and hands-on "lab" sessions.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and in Brampton, Ontario, in Canada. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H toll-free at (800) 340-1001, via www.dandh.com , or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh .

