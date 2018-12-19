19/12/2018 10:11:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Related content
18 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Dec - 
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2018

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 19

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS               

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.Name of the issuer

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(I) AND (III)

3.Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

KATE BOLSOVER 

4.State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N/A

5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1

PERSON REFERRED TO IN 3

6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

7.Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

FIL NOMINEES (SHAREHOLDINGS) LIMITED GEN PEP ACCOUNT 7,740 ORDINARY SHARES  (+103 SHARES)

8.State the nature of the transaction

DIVIDEND RE-INVESTMENT

 

9.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

103 ORDINARY SHARES ACQUIRED BY KATE BOSLOVER (ISA)

10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

LESS THAN 0.01%

11.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A

12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A

13.Price per share or value of transaction

103 SHARES AT £4.04 PER SHARE

14.Date and place of transaction

17 DECEMBER 2018, LONDON

15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

15,318ORDINARY SHARES (0.02%)

16.Date issuer informed of transaction

19 DECEMBER 2018

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant

N/A

 

18.Period during which or date on which exercisable

N/A

19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

N/A

 

20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

N/A

21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

N/A

 

22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

N/A

23.Any additional information

 

24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries

NATALIA DE SOUSA

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

01737 837846

   

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

NATALIA DE SOUSA FOR FIL INVESTMENTS  INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY

Date of notification

          19 DECEMBER 2018                                                                                       

Notes:  This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3)   An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:11 E:FAS
Director/PDMR Shareholding
18 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Dec E:FAS
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2018
14 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Dec E:FAS
Result of AGM
13 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Dec E:FAS
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
2
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
3
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019

Related stock quotes

Fidelity Asian Values PL.. 400.06 0.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:56
Net Asset Value(s)
10:56
Net Asset Value(s)
10:56
Net Asset Value(s)
10:55
Director Declaration
10:52
Net Asset Value(s)
10:31
Regarding non-competitive auctions
10:30
Colter programme update
10:26
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:24
Exchange announcement on the results of government debt securities primary placement auctions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 11:13:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-19 12:13:25 - 2018-12-19 11:13:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY