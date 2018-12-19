Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, December 19
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
(I) AND (III)
KATE BOLSOVER
N/A
PERSON REFERRED TO IN 3
ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
FIL NOMINEES (SHAREHOLDINGS) LIMITED GEN PEP ACCOUNT 7,740 ORDINARY SHARES (+103 SHARES)
DIVIDEND RE-INVESTMENT
103 ORDINARY SHARES ACQUIRED BY KATE BOSLOVER (ISA)
LESS THAN 0.01%
103 SHARES AT £4.04 PER SHARE
17 DECEMBER 2018, LONDON
15,318ORDINARY SHARES (0.02%)
19 DECEMBER 2018
If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes
NATALIA DE SOUSA
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
01737 837846
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
NATALIA DE SOUSA FOR FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY
Date of notification
19 DECEMBER 2018
Notes: This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.
(1) An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.
(2) An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.
(3) An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.
(4) An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.