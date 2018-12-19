19/12/2018 13:27:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)NameCHRISTOPHER FENTON

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

PDMRMANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)Nature of the transactionSHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Name(s)Price(s)Partnership Shares

Volume(s)

Matching Shares

Volume(s)

CHRISTOPHER FENTON£ 2.4925p6015

d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

- Price

 

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 DECEMBER 2018: 75

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.60

e)Date of the transaction18 DECEMBER 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

   

1

Deta

ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)NameMARCOS HART

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

PDMRGROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)Nature of the transactionSHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
 c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Name(s)Price(s)Partnership Shares

Volume(s)

Matching Shares

Volume(s)

MARCOS HART£ 2.4925p6015

d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

- Price

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 18 DECMEBER 2018: 75

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £151.82

e)Date of the transaction18 DECEMBER 2018
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

