19/12/2018 13:26:09

Drag Racing Legend Sells Custom Race Cars Online

Related content
11 Dec - 
High-Quality Optoelectronics and Test & Measurement Equ..
06 Dec - 
Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal ..
04 Dec - 
Jacksonville Port Authority Auctions Two Kalmar Rubber ..

SOPHIA, N.C., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roy Hill Enterprises, Inc. is offering several drag strip racing cars for sale on the online auction marketplace AuctionDeals.com. The vehicles for auction, a 2012 Cobra Jet, 2001 Chevrolet Camaro, and a 2010 Jr. Dragster Half Scale, have been engineered and customized specifically for the sport racing industry.

Roy Hill Enterprises is owned and operated by drag racing legend, Roy Hill. Mentored by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, Hill honed his skills first as a driver, then eventually as a team owner in the drag racing arena. Throughout his career, Hill acquired over 28 International Hot Rod National Victories as a driver and team owner.

In 1989, Hill founded the now acclaimed Roy Hill’s Drag Racing School. Hill was inspired to open the school by his desire to “promote the sport, nurture budding talent and hone the skills of established drag racers.”

Hill is now offering racing sports fans the opportunity to own one of the following vehicles:

A 2012 Cobra Jet in running condition and ready be raced on drag strips only. It has a 5.4 Cobra Jet engine, ATI Transmission, and state of the art Strange struts. The Cobra is listed as a very competitive car that can run Stock or Super Stock races.

A 2001 Chevrolet Camaro, also in running condition, was specifically built for Rick Hendrick of NASCAR fame. The Camaro has a state of the art 358+ NASCAR Engine built by Hendrick Motorsports, along with many other top of the line parts.

A 2010 Jr. Dragster Half Scale, with a 7.90 Craws Engine and a 20” Cage Car.  The winning bidder will also receive a free Jr. Dragster Training Class with the purchase of the Jr. Dragster Half Scale.

Full details along with additional pictures can be found on the auction page for each item.

If you would like to place a bid on any of the vehicles for sale, you must be a registered bidder on AuctionDeals.com. Bidder registration is easy and free and can be completed on the AuctionDeals bidder registration page.

About AuctionDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

AuctionDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 sellers worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and over three million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Media Contact:

  
Angela Jones

AuctionDeals

334-301-7823

ajones@auctiondeals.com 

Roy Hill

Roy Hill Enterprises, Inc.

(336) 402-5227

info@royhilldragracingschool.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb64aeb9-53e9-4bd6-a8ed-8045719edcb6

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:26 LQDT
Drag Racing Legend Sells Custom Race Cars Online
11 Dec LQDT
High-Quality Optoelectronics and Test & Measurement Equipment for Auction from Foxconn Interconnect Technologies up for Auction on Liquidity Services’ Go-Dove Marketplace
06 Dec LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
04 Dec LQDT
Jacksonville Port Authority Auctions Two Kalmar Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes
27 Nov LQDT
Annual “Restock Tuesday” Event Where Retailers Turn to Liquidation.com to Stock Up on Inventory Following Record-Breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales
26 Nov LQDT
Ninety-Nine Rare and Upgraded Military-Issue Humvees Up for Auction
19 Nov LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
19 Nov LQDT
Potential Equestrian Farm for Sale on GovDeals.com
16 Nov LQDT
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Liquidity Services, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, ePlus inc, Pluralsight, and Melinta Therapeutics — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
30 Oct LQDT
Vintage Intorex TXA-1200 for Sale on AuctionDeals.com

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
4
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
5
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

Related stock quotes

Liquidity Services Inc 6.980 -2.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:22
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:18
ADMA Biologics Provides Regulatory Update for BIVIGAM®
14:16
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:16
Risk Strategies Brokers Among a Select Group To Be Named a Certified Advisor of Personal Insurance By Wharton and Chubb
14:16
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:15
LifeSci Public Relations Strengthens High Science Communications Consultancy Team
14:15
Monaker Group Adds Three More Travel Distributors To Market The Company's Instantly Bookable Vacation Rental Properties
14:15
Cinedigm Announces Agreement for Sale of 125 Digital Cinema Projection Systems
14:09
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 14:39:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-19 15:39:05 - 2018-12-19 14:39:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY