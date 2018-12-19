Echidna Promotes Vice President of User Experience to Chief Experience Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echidna, a leading digital agency that provides expertise around building digital strategy, user experience and e-commerce systems, has announced the promotion of Michael Braun to the newly-created role of Chief Experience Officer effective January 1, 2019. Michael has been with Echidna since its inception in 2010, during which time he has held positions as the Director of Experience and Vice President of User Experience.

Mr. Braun will expand his current role to include driving innovation through Echidna’s Digital Journey Maturity Model differentiation and further building upon a best-in-class user experience service organization. He will continue to focus on driving methodology and delivery around user experience and helping clients find measurable success to improve upon their digital presence, according to Echidna.

“Michael’s extensive background in retail, product development and user research, as well as his creative eye for usability and interaction design, makes him the perfect person to fill Echidna’s CXO role. His intuitive insight, attention to detail and leadership experience motivates us all to continually improve the service we deliver to clients and the experiences we create for their constituents.” Mike Pierce, President and CTO of Echidna says in a statement. “We feel this promotion will empower him to make an even greater impact on our organization and the clients we serve.”

Michael has a background of twenty-two years in various user experience roles. Prior to Echidna, Michael worked at Accenture leading the Usability and Design team for Best Buy to guide and design their digital experiences. Before that, he managed a team at Best Buy that conceived and designed the brands omni-channel digital experiences. He previously led Damark’s inaugural commerce site, which resulted in annual sales increases from $250k to $57 million annually. Michael has worked with numerous clients such as Coca-Cola, Mall of America, Target and American Express consulting and creating mobile, web and print media solutions.

“The greatest competitive differentiator in the digital age is the experience you create for your customers both on and offline and I look forward to helping clients further drive digital transformation and innovation through a better understanding of their site’s user experience,” Michael states. “Echidna’s offering through their Digital Journey Maturity Model empowers clients to find the necessary measurable success to digitally grow in this competitive market. I look forward to my future in this new role.”

Kali Kasprzyk

Director of Marketing

kali@echidnainc.com