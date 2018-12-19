Five Policy Briefs for States Transitioning to Student-Centered Learning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExcelinEd’s new policy brief series includes concrete steps for states to begin the transition to student-centered learning.

The five-part series, Transitioning to Student-Centered Learning: Policy Solutions for States, identifies issues and offers solutions for states making the change to student-centered learning. View the five briefs below!

Brief 1: Higher Education Requirements

Traditional requirements for college admission, scholarships and financial aid will need to evolve for the next generation of K-12 learning opportunities. Higher Education Requirements outlines practical steps for states to ensure fair and equitable access to higher education admission, scholarship and financial aid.

Brief 2: Maximizing Assessment Flexibility Part 1

State assessment design is guided by a combination of federal and state mandates, appropriations, tight procurement regulations and test security concerns. An evolution of state assessments will be incremental and take time. Maximizing Assessment Flexibility Part 1 outlines practical steps states can consider to begin the transition and provide more flexibility.

Brief 3: Maximizing Assessment Flexibility Part 2

An evolution of state assessments will be incremental and take time. Developing new assessments requires substantial technical and financial investment, as well as political will. Maximizing Assessment Flexibility Part 2 outlines practical steps states can consider to explore new options carefully and thoughtfully by leveraging technology and modifying the approach to assessments.

Brief 4: Evaluating Progress and Impact

A thoughtful evaluation plan informs parents, teachers, the community, policymakers and others about what is working and what isn’t. Evaluating Progress and Impact outlines practical steps states can take to develop thoughtful evaluation plans to support their long-term vision for innovative pilots and programs.

Brief 5: Moving Beyond Seat-Time

Often, state funding for schools is based on the number of hours of instruction a student receives—regardless of how much a student learns during that time. Untangling the web of policies based on time spent in school will be laborious and transformative. Moving Beyond Seat-Time outlines proactive steps states may consider taking to support new learning opportunities without having to fundamentally alter a state’s funding system.

Jennifer Diaz

ExcelinEd

850.391.3090

Jennifer@ExcelinEd.org