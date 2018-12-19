GenMark Diagnostics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Related content

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

GenMark’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the event at ir.genmarkdx.com.

ABOUT GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

ir@genmarkdx.com