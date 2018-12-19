Get Ready to Shake Your shamROCKs at the Most Epic Block Party in Downtown San Diego!

Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, CA, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 25 years of Irish revelry, McFarlane Promotions, Inc. is bringing San Diego shamROCK back and better than ever to paint the Gaslamp Quarter green with San Diego’s largest Saint Patrick’s Day block party. Drawing more than 20,000 attendees from across the U.S., this annual celebration is known for taking this legendary holiday and turning it into an outrageous experience for the green at heart to enjoy. We even added two extra hours so every leprechaun can come party like the Irish with us on Saturday, March 16th from 2PM to Midnight!

Frolic through a clover field with your green Bud Light beer or Tullamore Dew whiskey libation as 6 blocks of the Gaslamp Quarter get covered with over 50,000 square feet of luscious emerald green astroturf! Bust out your best jig with performances by traditional Irish steppers, or shake your clovers across 3 stages of non-stop live music including nationally recognized Irish rock and Celtic bands, top DJs and more! Feeling lucky? Make way to the ALL NEW shamROCK Shenanigans Street for a variety of Saint Patrick’s Day-themed games!

Grab your friends, don your green attire, and head to the Gaslamp Quarter to experience firsthand the Saint Patrick’s Day block party of a lifetime! Tickets to this event start at just $35 for General Admission and $70 for Lucky Leprechaun VIP. Add on to your ticket and join the Clover Crew with a range of custom packages including 2 complimentary 16oz beers, a commemorative stein and credential, fast pass entry and more for $7 to $30. San Diego shamROCK is produced by and benefits the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation, which focuses on the development and preservation of Downtown San Diego. For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit sandiegoshamrock.com.

