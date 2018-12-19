II-VI Incorporated Expands Manufacturing Capacity of Diamond Windows for TRUMPF High Power CO2 Lasers in EUV Lithography

Related content

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading provider of engineered materials and optics, today announced that it is expanding its manufacturing capacity of large area diamond windows for TRUMPF’s high power carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers embedded in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

The demand for diamond windows has accelerated with the increased shipments of EUV lithography systems to advanced microelectronics manufacturers. II-VI will double its manufacturing capacity of large area diamond windows by the end of calendar year 2019, with half of that increase coming online at the end of calendar year 2018.

“II-VI is a strategic supplier of high performance CVD diamond windows for our high power CO2 laser systems that enable EUV lithography,” said Dr. Michael von Borstel, President and CEO, TRUMPF Lasersystems for Semiconductor Manufacturing GmbH. “II-VI’s investment in large area diamond window manufacturing capacity will enable us to meet the growing demand for our systems.”

“II-VI produces diamond windows as large as 150 millimeters in diameter, the largest available on the market today,” said Stacey Armagost, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, II-VI Laser Solutions. “This product builds upon 45 years of material growth and processing experience and is the result of a very long and close collaboration with TRUMPF to support a growing market.”

II-VI manufactures diamond using its proprietary microwave plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes with equipment engineered in-house. II-VI’s diamond windows exceed requirements in flatness and finish for high power laser optics applications.

About TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

Taking manufacturing technology to the next level is our mission – and that means making it cost-efficient, accurate, future-proof and connected. We are a market and technology leader in machine tools and lasers for industrial manufacturing. Our innovations play a role in virtually every sector of industry, from software that paves the way for smart factories to solutions for high-tech processes in industrial electronics. Some 13,400 people work at TRUMPF worldwide, helping to promote its positive attitude and achievements as a family-run company. For more information, please visit www.trumpf.com .

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

