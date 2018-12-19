Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019

GOLETA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPAC Systems, Inc., announced the second biennial T4 Human Physiology Conference to be held August 12-14, 2019 at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). Life science researchers, educators, and students are invited to learn the latest Tools, Trends, Techniques, and Technology used in physiological measurement and interpretation. T4 sessions offer hands-on, practical tips and tricks, giving participants the latest tools and insights to pursue scientific discovery with significant amounts of data from multiple participants and devices, in or out of the lab.

BIOPAC hosts the T4 Physiology Conference to increase understanding of physiological measurements. Frazer Findlay, BIOPAC CEO, says, “BIOPAC has always placed a strong emphasis on working with partners that understand the industry and the needs of our customers. I am delighted that we’ll have partners joining us at T4 to share innovations and ideas on stimulus presentation, virtual and augmented reality, blood pressure monitoring, brain imaging, behavioral observation, and more.”

Presenters include esteemed academic speakers who are experts in their fields of research along with leading technology companies such as CNSystems (for noninvasive blood pressure) and Psychology Software Tools (for visual presentation and event marking).

Researchers and educators in physiology, psychology, neuroscience, exercise physiology, and imaging will improve their skills by understanding how technology can be optimized to yield better, more efficient research. Academic scientists, researchers, research assistants, PIs and assistant PIs, investigators, industry applied researchers, and educators will benefit from attending T4 sessions and networking with peers from around the world—26 countries were represented at the inaugural T4.

The three-day T4 conference will focus on recording and analyzing data using current technology tools and best practices. Experts in major research areas will lead targeted sessions on how to set up a lab or classroom to optimize data, prepare a subject, synchronize data, and standardize interpretation with automated scoring routines.

https://www.biopac.com/biopac-t4-human-physiology-conference/

About BIOPAC Systems

BIOPAC was founded in 1985 and is recognized around the world as a premier choice for life science hardware and software. Worldwide, over 99% of the top 100 universities and Global Fortune 500 companies rely on BIOPAC systems for their life science research and teaching system needs. BIOPAC makes high-quality scientific tools for physiology measurement and interpretation. BIOPAC solutions range from educational solutions to cutting edge devices for use in lab, real world, and virtual reality research environments. For more information on BIOPAC products, visit www.biopac.com .

Brenda Dentinger

Marketing Manager

BIOPAC Systems, Inc.

Email: brendad@biopac.com