19/12/2018 00:34:06

Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019

GOLETA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPAC Systems, Inc., announced the second biennial T4 Human Physiology Conference to be held August 12-14, 2019 at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). Life science researchers, educators, and students are invited to learn the latest Tools, Trends, Techniques, and Technology used in physiological measurement and interpretation. T4 sessions offer hands-on, practical tips and tricks, giving participants the latest tools and insights to pursue scientific discovery with significant amounts of data from multiple participants and devices, in or out of the lab.

BIOPAC hosts the T4 Physiology Conference to increase understanding of physiological measurements. Frazer Findlay, BIOPAC CEO, says, “BIOPAC has always placed a strong emphasis on working with partners that understand the industry and the needs of our customers. I am delighted that we’ll have partners joining us at T4 to share innovations and ideas on stimulus presentation, virtual and augmented reality, blood pressure monitoring, brain imaging, behavioral observation, and more.”

Presenters include esteemed academic speakers who are experts in their fields of research along with leading technology companies such as CNSystems (for noninvasive blood pressure) and Psychology Software Tools (for visual presentation and event marking).

Researchers and educators in physiology, psychology, neuroscience, exercise physiology, and imaging will improve their skills by understanding how technology can be optimized to yield better, more efficient research. Academic scientists, researchers, research assistants, PIs and assistant PIs, investigators, industry applied researchers, and educators will benefit from attending T4 sessions and networking with peers from around the world—26 countries were represented at the inaugural T4.

The three-day T4 conference will focus on recording and analyzing data using current technology tools and best practices. Experts in major research areas will lead targeted sessions on how to set up a lab or classroom to optimize data, prepare a subject, synchronize data, and standardize interpretation with automated scoring routines.

https://www.biopac.com/biopac-t4-human-physiology-conference/ 

About BIOPAC Systems

BIOPAC was founded in 1985 and is recognized around the world as a premier choice for life science hardware and software. Worldwide, over 99% of the top 100 universities and Global Fortune 500 companies rely on BIOPAC systems for their life science research and teaching system needs. BIOPAC makes high-quality scientific tools for physiology measurement and interpretation. BIOPAC solutions range from educational solutions to cutting edge devices for use in lab, real world, and virtual reality research environments. For more information on BIOPAC products, visit www.biopac.com.

Brenda Dentinger

Marketing Manager

BIOPAC Systems, Inc.

Email: brendad@biopac.com

BIOPAC-blue-5in-hi-res.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
40
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Blockchain closes acquisition of X2 Games
2
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
3
2018 Nobel Prize in Physics laureate Arthur Ashkin delivers his Nobel Lecture at Nokia Bell Labs
4
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
5
MGX Minerals Receives Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement with MGX Renewables; Commences Testing of Regenerator / Charging Module

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:25
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
01:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:34
Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019
00:32
Interfor Amends Share Buyback Program
00:23
Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
00:10
InstarAGF Asset Management Acquires Jet Fuel Pipeline and Terminal Assets in United States
00:07
BrainChip Studio 2018.3 Improves Facial Classification Accuracy
18 Dec
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE
18 Dec
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 02:21:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-19 03:21:19 - 2018-12-19 02:21:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY