Investeringsselskabet Artha Optimum A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Artha Optimum A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 20 December 2018 in the ISIN below.

Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0061029055 Name: Artha Optimum A/S Volume before change: 41,737 shares (DKK 626,055,000) Change: 471 shares (DKK 7,065,000) Volume after change: 42,208 shares (DKK 633,120,000) Subscription price: 110 shares – DKK 45,537 361 shares – DKK 45,979.11 Face value: DKK 15,000 Short name: ARAOPT Orderbook ID: 159063

