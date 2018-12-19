Investeringsselskabet Artha Optimum A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Artha Optimum A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 20 December 2018 in the ISIN below.
Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).
ISIN:
DK0061029055
Name:
Artha Optimum A/S
Volume before change:
41,737 shares (DKK 626,055,000)
Change:
471 shares (DKK 7,065,000)
Volume after change:
42,208 shares (DKK 633,120,000)
Subscription price:
110 shares – DKK 45,537
361 shares – DKK 45,979.11
Face value:
DKK 15,000
Short name:
ARAOPT
Orderbook ID:
159063
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66