19/12/2018 15:10:00

INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
18 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX..
16 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsins..
13 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ternium S.A. (“Ternium” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 28, 2019.      

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Paolo Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, was aware that his executives paid cash bribes to government officials in order to speed up payments for the sale of the Company’s Sidor business. This activity would lead Rocca to face charges related to the graft scheme, and Ternium to face heightened scrutiny from regulatory agencies and government organizations. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ternium, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:10 TX
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Dec ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON OZK DY IGCC ALGN FIT RYAAY TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Dec CWH
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Dec MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, TS, MAR, CURO and LOMA
13 Dec TX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ternium, CURO Group, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Dec TX
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11 Dec MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX, MAR and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Dec TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
10 Dec TX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NKTR, GSKY, RBBN (SONS), MDR and TX

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
3
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
5
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

Related stock quotes

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A.. 28.54 3.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:43
Former UBM Americas CRO David Kaye Joins Executive Management Team of NostalgiaCon in CRO Role
15:41
Route1 Files Complaint in Canada against VMware, Inc. and AirWatch LLC for Patent Infringement
15:39
THE AZEK® COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW CHICAGO HEADQUARTERS
15:36
Net Asset Value(s)
15:35
Sveavalvet AB changes name to NP13 Förvaltning AB and new short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Sveavalvet AB (475/18)
15:31
Correction of exchange notice 473/18: New equity right for trading in Cyxone AB (474/18)
15:30
The Grand Opera House receives grant for Sensory-Friendly Family Program
15:30
2018: A Year of Achievements for NYMOX
15:27
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on January 31, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 16:00:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-19 17:00:59 - 2018-12-19 16:00:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY