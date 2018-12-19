19/12/2018 16:43:00

Issue of Equity

18 Dec - 
Issue of Equity
18 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Dec - 
Issue of Equity
13 Dec - 
Thank you very much for this site and all the informati..
13 Dec - 
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) PR Newsw..

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, December 19

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               19 December 2018

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 19 December 2018 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 21,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,077 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 6,997,039 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 6,997,039.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610

