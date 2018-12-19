Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH

Related content

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWH) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s Class A common stock between March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Camping World investors – including long-term current stockholders – are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss their important legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/camping-world-holdings-inc/ .

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (ii) that the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (iii) that the Company’s Gander Mountain Co. (“Gander”) stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (iv) that the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Investors who purchased Camping World’s Class A common stock during the Class Period may, no later than December 18, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and stockholder merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com