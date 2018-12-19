19/12/2018 16:54:51

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Initiation of New Stock Repurchase Plan

HAZARD and FRANKFORT and DANVILLE and LANCASTER, Ky., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB) the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company has substantially completed the stock repurchase program which was initiated January 16, 2014, and that the Board of Directors has authorized the purchase of up to 150,000 shares in a new stock repurchase program.  The shares repurchased through the new program will be held as treasury stock.  Repurchases will be effected through open market purchases or unsolicited privately negotiated transactions.  The stock repurchase program will be dependent on market conditions and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that the Company will repurchase.

This press release may contain statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including, but not limited to, real estate values, the impact of interest rates on financing, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the ability of First Federal MHC to waive dividends and changes in the securities markets. Accordingly, actual results may differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that results expressed therein will be achieved.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates six banking offices in Kentucky, including three in Frankfort, two in Danville, and one in Lancaster. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol KFFB.

