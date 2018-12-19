19/12/2018 05:05:00

LeddarTech and Cailabs Sign Collaboration Agreement on Combining LiDAR and Laser Beam Shaping Solutions for the Automotive Market

RENNES, France and QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform, announces that it has  entered an agreement with Cailabs, a French deep tech company and global leader in light shaping technology, to explore combining LeddarTech’s solid-state LiDAR technology with Cailabs’ laser beam shaping solutions for the automotive industry.  A memorandum of understanding between the two parties was signed on December 13, 2018.

LeddarTech delivers a proprietary auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the LeddarEngine™ (SoC + software) enabling high-performance, low-cost LiDAR sensor solutions and that is used by large Tier-1 suppliers to develop specific LiDARs for ADAS and autonomous driving applications.

Cailabs develops and produces a unique range of optical components based on its know-how and its patented technological innovations, in particular, Multi-Plane Light Conversion (MPLC).

“For Cailabs, LiDAR technology is a strategic market that offers extraordinary growth potential in the coming years as ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles gain traction,” stated Jean-François Morizur, CEO at Cailabs. “We are excited to enter this partnership with LeddarTech; their innovative technology generates a higher range-to-power ratio and enables lower detection thresholds for significantly increased range and sensitivity over other solid-state LiDAR methods, and Cailabs is eager to assess the compatibility of its solutions with LeddarTech’s technology.”

“LeddarTech is committed to meeting present and future LiDAR market requirements and we are looking forward to validating that our LiDAR solutions can be combined with Cailabs’ advanced beam combination technology,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “If successful, we will proceed with developing prototypes to bring this innovative solution that will add great value to the automotive industry as rapidly as possible.”

About Cailabs

Founded in 2013, Cailabs is a French deep tech company which designs, manufactures and distributes innovative photonic products for telecommunications, free space transmission, industrial lasers, and LANs. A global leader in complex light shaping, its technology is currently protected by 15 patent families. Its innovative optical components are used in a variety of sectors and have contributed to several world records (notably the optical fiber bandwidth record achieved by the Japanese operator KDDI). Cailabs, based in Rennes, has raised EUR 8.6 million since its creation and has 40 employees. Additional information about Cailabs is accessible at www.cailabs.com.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade and functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP software. The company is responsible for several technological innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications. Automotive ADAS, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, inner-city fleet vehicles, and more, are being enhanced using patented LeddarTech technologies. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications

+1-418-653-9000 ext. 232  Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

