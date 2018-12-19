19/12/2018 22:05:00

Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Related content
18 Dec - 
Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabil..
13 Dec - 
Magna Showcases the Intersection of Electrification, Au..
10 Dec - 
Magna Reveals New Seating Ecosystem Designed to Offer M..

AURORA, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has established a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan (the “Plan”) with a designated broker to facilitate the purchase for cancellation of Common Shares under its current normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”).  The Plan will be implemented effective January 2, 2019. Under the Plan, Magna has provided instructions and strict parameters regarding how its Common Shares may be purchased for cancellation during times when it would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed black-out periods. We impose regular blackouts during the period commencing at 11:59 p.m. of the last day of each fiscal quarter to and including 48 hours after the public announcement of our quarterly or annual financial results. The Plan will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the purchase limit specified in the Plan has been reached, (b) we terminate the Plan in accordance with its terms, in which case we will issue a press release confirming such termination, and (c) the Bid terminates.

Under the Bid, which commenced on November 15, 2018 and which terminates on November 14, 2019, we are authorized to purchase for cancellation up to 33,200,000 Common Shares. All such purchases of Common Shares under the Bid may be made: (i) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX, (ii) on the New York Stock Exchange in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, (iii) on other published markets, and/or (iv) pursuant to private agreements or specific share repurchase programs under issuer bid exemption orders issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. All such purchases are included in computing the number of Common Shares purchased under the Bid. As of December 18, 2018, the Corporation has repurchased 5,742,454 Common Shares under the Bid.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com  │  905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT 

Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com  │  248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS (1)

We have more than 173,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 340 manufacturing operations and 96 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain statements that, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, but not limited to, future purchases of our Common Shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, including pursuant to private agreements or a specific share repurchase program under an issuer bid exemption order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding our future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. We use words such as "may", "would", "could", "should" "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and the effects of which can be difficult to predict. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of: economic cyclicality; relative foreign exchange rates; financial flexibility risks; stock price fluctuations; legal and regulatory proceedings against us; changes in laws and other factors set out in our Annual Information Form filed with securities commissions in Canada and our annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and subsequent filings. In evaluating forward-looking statements, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and readers should specifically consider the various factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include equity-accounted operations.

Magna-Logo-RGB-HR-V1.0.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:05 MGA
Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
18 Dec MGA
Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities
13 Dec MGA
Magna Showcases the Intersection of Electrification, Autonomy and Smart Mobility at CES 2019
10 Dec MGA
Magna Reveals New Seating Ecosystem Designed to Offer More Flexible, Collaborative Interior
05 Dec MGA
Magna Brings Innovative Vehicle Access Technologies to China With New Mechatronics Engineering Center
28 Nov MGA
Magna Seeks Design Inspiration for Tomorrow’s Vehicles From Today’s Students in New Global Design Competition
12 Nov MGA
TSX Accepts Notice of Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid
08 Nov MGA
Magna Reports Record Third Quarter Results
26 Oct ERIC
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ericsson, Magna International, Essent Group, CNH Industrial N.V, Lamar Advertising, and Green Plains Partners LP — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
25 Oct MGA
Magna Invests in Advanced Motion-control Software by Acquiring Haptronik GmbH

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.

Related stock quotes

Magna International Inc 44.30 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:24
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Civitas Solutions, Inc. (CIVI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CIVI Investors to Contact the Firm
22:22
GenMark Diagnostics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
22:16
Marksmen Announces Operational Update
22:05
Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
22:01
DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies Provides Update on Viaskin Peanut for Children Four to 11 Years of Age
22:00
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21:55
Coastal Community Builders and Presidio Residential Capital to Build 131-Acre, Mixed-Use Community in San Luis Obispo
21:55
MicroVision Announces Addition of Simon Biddiscombe to its Board of Directors
21:52
SHARC International repays $1.3M in Loan Agreements

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 23:11:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-20 00:11:23 - 2018-12-19 23:11:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY