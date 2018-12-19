18/12/2018 23:33:07

MCI Call Centre to Open in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 2019

MCI Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mass Markets, will reopen the recently closed ServiCom contact center in Sydney and operate as “The Sydney Call Centre Inc.”  The company will provide new and ongoing employment for the local Sydney area and operate The Sydney Call Centre Inc. as a subsidiary of MCI’s North American tech-enabled contact center business. 

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  When MCI founder and CEO Anthony Marlowe heard 500+ people lost their jobs when ServiCom closed its door just weeks before Christmas, he saw an opportunity to do something meaningful on behalf of the people of Sydney. “It feels great to align our desire to help the workers impacted with our desire to grow MCI.  We are in a unique position to be able to quickly bring jobs back to Sydney, provide a valuable service to customers, and add talented employees and capacity to the MCI Portfolio,” said Marlowe.

The news broke just days ago during his annual leadership meeting where MCI’s top 20 executives were planning 2019. Emotionally moved by the news, Marlowe was clear on his message to the executive team: "Let's get their jobs back by January 2, 2019”.   MCI had been working hard to acquire ServiCom while the company was still operating and believed strongly that the Sydney operation was a great fit for MCI’s business.  “Expanding into a new country in less than 30 days is a big undertaking, but we have a great team and technology in place to get it done. That coupled with the talent, quality, tenure and commitment of the team on the ground, and we have the ingredients for a high degree of short- and long-term success”, Marlowe said.  

Over the past three years, MCI has organically grown their Mass Markets division, acquired two other companies, GravisApps and OnBrand24, to further expand their tech-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) offerings.  Marlowe, an entrepreneur at heart, believes that the communities it relies on for talented employees should be at the forefront of business decisions. “The communities and employees have always driven MCI's success in the local markets where we operate, and we are excited by the talent and subject matter expertise that exists in Sydney. We have every confidence that the team in Sydney will further fuel our organization’s success,” states Marlowe.

   

Sydney is a tight-knit community, as evidenced by the outpouring of support for those who lost their jobs. MCI knows it cannot change the emotional impact the ServiCom closure has had on the employees and community over the past month but hopes that quickly bringing jobs back to Sydney will help everyone look forward to 2019.  MCI wants the employees impacted and the entire community to have confidence that there will be new, exciting opportunities in 2019. 

MCI Canada will not be acquiring any assets from ServiCom Canada but will enter a nine-year lease for the shuttered facility. The hope is that by January 2nd, 2019, or as soon as possible after that, The Sydney Call Centre Inc. will start production with tech-enabled inbound and outbound customer service, technical support, and inside telesales programs. The prior operator, ServiCom, will be responsible for past wages and other liabilities.

"We are aware of the debt structure and asset-light nature of JNET, ServiCom, and ServiCom Canada businesses and are disappointed that no reasonable level of consideration to the bankruptcy estate will ever make its way to the displaced ServiCom workers,” states Marlowe.  “We will do as much as possible to assist the workers impacted and have decided to provide an employment offer to ServiCom workers that will include sign-on and retention bonuses.  We hope that this will help lessen some of the financial impacts of the closing.”

MCI is a motivated new employer, unaffiliated with ServiCom, but the MCI leadership team has been inspired by how the people of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and government have come together in support of neighbors, friends and family, and looks forward to being part of the community. "We are launching MCI Canada, The Sydney Call Centre, because of the amazing community, high aptitude workers, outstanding regional officials and committed clientele,” he added. "The Sydney Call Centre will be an amazing augmentation of Mass Markets’ and MCI’s tech-enabled business services and information and communications technology."

About MCI:

A 10-time Fastest Growing Company on INCs Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies, Mass Markets currently operates four contact center facilities out of Iowa and South Dakota in the Midwestern United States. Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) is headquartered in Iowa City, IA and has operations in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia, and South Dakota.

   

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to business process outsourcing (BPO), business process management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX) services, application software, and technology services to mid-market & enterprise partners.

   

MCI now employs 2,000+ talented individuals with 100+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: Gravis Apps, Mass Markets, The Sydney Call Centre, and OnBrand24.

   

For more information, please visit

https://www.thesydneycentre.com/

 or https://www.mci.world/

 

Contact

PR Department

info@mci.world

MCI-Primary-Logo-Marlowe-Companies-Inc.png

