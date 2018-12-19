19/12/2018 21:55:00

MicroVision Announces Addition of Simon Biddiscombe to its Board of Directors

Related content
11 Dec - 
MicroVision Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Offering ..
07 Dec - 
MicroVision Prices $4.2 Million Offering of Common Stoc..
04 Dec - 
MicroVision Announces Proposed Public Offering of Commo..

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature laser display and sensing technology, today announced it has elected Simon Biddiscombe to its board of directors. 

Biddiscombe brings more than 20 years of management and financial expertise in leadership positions at growing technology companies.  He is currently Chief Executive Officer and board member at MobileIron where he leads the company’s overall business strategy and is responsible for day-to-day-operations.  Prior to MobileIron Biddiscombe worked in key leadership positions at several companies focused on technology innovation including QLogic where he served as Chief Financial Officer and eventually Chief Executive Officer; Mindspeed Technologies where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Wyle Electronics where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP including work at its Silicon Valley technology accounting and audit practice.  Biddiscombe holds a BA in business studies from the University of Glamorgan and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. 

“Simon Biddiscombe brings extensive leadership in business strategy, operations, finance and management and is a tremendous addition to the MicroVision board of directors,” said Brian Turner, Chairman and Independent Director at MicroVision.  “Simon has an impressive background in leading technology innovation at growing companies and we are very pleased to have Simon join our board.”   

“I look forward to serving on the MicroVision board of directors and working with Brian, my fellow directors and management at this exciting time,” said Biddiscombe.  “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join the board and help MicroVision realize its vision of bringing innovative laser beam scanning technology such as interactive display and sensing solutions to market with major technology companies.”   

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those related to future products, product application and bringing solution to market are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products, and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and to develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company’s SEC reports, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.  Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to MicroVision can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and www.microvision.com.

Contact:

Ted Moreau

Darrow Associates, Inc.

608.298.7369

tmoreau@darrowir.com

MVIS logo (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:55 MVIS
MicroVision Announces Addition of Simon Biddiscombe to its Board of Directors
11 Dec MVIS
MicroVision Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Offering of Common Stock
07 Dec MVIS
MicroVision Prices $4.2 Million Offering of Common Stock
04 Dec MVIS
MicroVision Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
05 Nov MDLZ
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Radian Group, Microvision, Lannett, American Outdoor Brands, Mondelez International, and Ambarella — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
25 Oct MVIS
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
18 Oct MVIS
MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on Oct. 25, 2018
12 Oct CPRT
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Archer Daniels Midland, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Copart, and Microvision — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13 Sep MVIS
MicroVision to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets’ Artificial Intelligence Virtual Investor Call Series on Sept. 17, 2018
13 Aug PENN
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Microvision, NCR, Sealed Air, Penn National Gaming, M&T Bank, and Hawaiian Electric Industries — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.

Related stock quotes

Microvision Inc 0.5201 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:24
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Civitas Solutions, Inc. (CIVI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CIVI Investors to Contact the Firm
22:22
GenMark Diagnostics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
22:16
Marksmen Announces Operational Update
22:05
Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan
22:01
DBV Technologies: DBV Technologies Provides Update on Viaskin Peanut for Children Four to 11 Years of Age
22:00
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21:55
Coastal Community Builders and Presidio Residential Capital to Build 131-Acre, Mixed-Use Community in San Luis Obispo
21:55
MicroVision Announces Addition of Simon Biddiscombe to its Board of Directors
21:52
SHARC International repays $1.3M in Loan Agreements

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 23:11:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-20 00:11:19 - 2018-12-19 23:11:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY