MicroVision Announces Addition of Simon Biddiscombe to its Board of Directors

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature laser display and sensing technology, today announced it has elected Simon Biddiscombe to its board of directors.

Biddiscombe brings more than 20 years of management and financial expertise in leadership positions at growing technology companies. He is currently Chief Executive Officer and board member at MobileIron where he leads the company’s overall business strategy and is responsible for day-to-day-operations. Prior to MobileIron Biddiscombe worked in key leadership positions at several companies focused on technology innovation including QLogic where he served as Chief Financial Officer and eventually Chief Executive Officer; Mindspeed Technologies where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Wyle Electronics where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP including work at its Silicon Valley technology accounting and audit practice. Biddiscombe holds a BA in business studies from the University of Glamorgan and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

“Simon Biddiscombe brings extensive leadership in business strategy, operations, finance and management and is a tremendous addition to the MicroVision board of directors,” said Brian Turner, Chairman and Independent Director at MicroVision. “Simon has an impressive background in leading technology innovation at growing companies and we are very pleased to have Simon join our board.”

“I look forward to serving on the MicroVision board of directors and working with Brian, my fellow directors and management at this exciting time,” said Biddiscombe. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join the board and help MicroVision realize its vision of bringing innovative laser beam scanning technology such as interactive display and sensing solutions to market with major technology companies.”

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those related to future products, product application and bringing solution to market are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products, and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and to develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company’s SEC reports, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Contact:

Ted Moreau

Darrow Associates, Inc.

608.298.7369

tmoreau@darrowir.com