Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 18 December 2018 was 262.42p (ex income) 261.48p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

19 December 2018