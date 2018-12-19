19/12/2018 15:21:00

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Publication of Net Asset Value (“NAV”)

Date of Release 19thDecember 2018

 

Name

NAV per share (Pence Per Share)

ISIN

NAV

DATE

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.148.30GG00B933LL6818th December 2018

 

Commentary:

As at 18thDecember 2018, the Company’s net assets were £ 125.11 million.

 

Important Notice:

The Net Asset Value figure in this announcement is an estimate, and is based on unaudited estimated valuations. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. No person has authority to give any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, and all liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, none of the Company, the Investment Manager, the Administrator, or any of its/their respective members, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise the above estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Dividends:

As noted in the Admission Document, dividends from Korean preferred shares are not accounted for or accrued in the NAV until dividends are received by the Company. Recent changes to dividend policies of certain companies owned by the fund, such as increasing dividend levels or more frequent dividend payouts, may make it more difficult to accurately estimate dividend amounts in a given period prior to that dividend being received by the Company. As a result of the foregoing, the NAV published above may not reflect all income contractually due to the Company as at the stated NAV date. Please refer to the Admission Document for more information regarding the announcement and payment of Korean dividends.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Cara De La Mare

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

