New equity right for trading in Cyxone AB (473/18)

At the request of Cyxone AB, Cyxone AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 20, 2018.
Security name:
CYXONE TO3
Short name:
CYX TO3
ISIN code:
SE0011751817
Orderbook ID:
65516
Terms:
Issue price, 3,75 – 7,50 SEK per share
-
One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for
One (1) new share in Cyxone AB
Subscription period:
September 02, 2019 – September 18, 2019
Last trading day:
September 18, 2019
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.