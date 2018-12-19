19/12/2018 15:12:38

New equity right for trading in Cyxone AB (473/18)

At the request of Cyxone AB, Cyxone AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 20, 2018.

Security name:

CYXONE TO3

Short name:

CYX TO3

ISIN code:

SE0011751817

Orderbook ID:

65516

 

Terms:

Issue price, 3,75 – 7,50 SEK per share

-

One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for

One (1) new share in Cyxone AB

Subscription period:

September 02, 2019 – September 18, 2019

Last trading day:

September 18, 2019

                    

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

