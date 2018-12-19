19/12/2018 21:35:37

NOBILIS HEALTH CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas against Nobilis Health Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased Nobilis Health Corp. (“Nobilis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: HLTH) securities between May 8, 2018 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of Nobilis Health Corp. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If  you have incurred losses in the shares of you may,no later than February 12,2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Nobilis Health Corp. 

On November 9, 2018, Nobilis announced that it was “re-evaluating the Net Realizable Value on its Accounts Receivable and intends to make a significant adjustment to the carrying value of accounts receivable, primarily on out of network claims greater than 365 days old.” The Company filed for additional time to file its 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 while the Company and the auditor completed their review of the financial statements.

On this news, Nobilis’s share price fell $0.18 per share, or over 25%, to close at $0.52 per share on November 12, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

