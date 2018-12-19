19/12/2018 20:00:00

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about January 24, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2019.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), the Company’s majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.

           

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank.  NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches Massachusetts and a loan production office in New City, New York.

Contact:

Kenneth A. Martinek

Chairman and CEO

Telephone:  (914) 684-2500

