Oxygen Hospitality and Token IQ Partner to Launch Fully-Compliant Securitized Token Offering (STO)

Secured tokens using distributed ledger technology to enhance the efficiency, transparency, speed and regulatory compliance of capital investment in Oxygen Hospitality hotel portfolio

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Hospitality Group, Inc. , a hotel management and real estate investment company, today announced it will launch a Securitized Token Offering (STO) and begin offering these tokens to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and accredited investors diversifying wealth into its hotel real estate portfolio. The Company is partnering with securities compliant platform, Token IQ, Inc . to transform investor experience by elevating transparency and regulatory compliance, tokenizing a security backed by real estate and simplifying the investment/reinvestment process by transforming the historically time consuming and cumbersome paper investment process with a streamlined electronic process.

“We strive to be the beacon on the hill, providing trust and guiding a new wave of investors interested in the commercial real estate marketplace,” said Peter Anadranistakis, president of Oxygen Hospitality Group. “Investors in our hotels will now receive shares, represented by tokens, with asset backed security and an unprecedented level of transparency that’s extremely important for investing in real estate.” He added, “Infusing technology into all aspects of our business from raising capital for acquisitions to the front and back of our hotel operations is a key focus in our growth.”

Tokenization is the process of converting the investment process and confirming ownership rights through electronic, non-editable blockchain transactions. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that most digital assets are security tokens. STOs using distributed ledger technology trailblaze a new, online way to access global capital, add greater transparency, remove middlemen to lower fees and speed the investment process.

Accredited investors of Oxygen Hospitality will simply click the invest button within the investment portal, proceed through anti-money laundering (AML)/Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, set up the custodian account and receive all their signed electronic documents along with tokens.

Oxygen Hospitality is the first to utilize the Token IQ platform. According to Mark Vange, CEO of Token IQ, “Token IQ’s patent pending technology allows Oxygen Hospitality to democratize access to their offerings, reduce the cost and complexity of compliance and do that in a way that fully comports with relevant regulation while empowering RIAs to be a fully participating partner in the effort.” He added, “The unique token recovery capability allows investors, RIAs and Oxygen Hospitality to effectively deal with any exigencies thus removing the risks and complexity associated with conventional crypto tokens.”

Anadranistakis and Vange recently discussed STOs and Oxygen Hospitality’s initiative at Blockchain48 and Asian Blockchain podcast.

Oxygen Hospitality acquires hotels with capital appreciation and income producing opportunities for high net worth investors through asset repositioning, restructuring, re-development and intensive post-acquisition management.

About Token IQ

Founded in 2017, Token IQ is a leading SaaS blockchain technology company focusing on delivering a turnkey solution for the tokenization of securities and asset backed investment contracts. The company’s technology enables issuers to convert rights to an asset into smart and fully compliant digital tokens on a blockchain with the goal of eliminating middlemen, reducing fees, and creating a frictionless environment. Token IQ’s solution makes capital formation more efficient while unlocking liquidity for traditionally non-liquid asset classes. Companies of any size and industry can now launch a digitized offering and seek investments with confidence. For more information, visit www.tokeniq.io .

About Oxygen Hospitality Group

Oxygen Hospitality Group, Inc., is a hotel management and real estate investment company that acquires, redevelops and manages a portfolio of tech-infused branded and independent hotel assets in the Sun Belt and other advantageous U.S. destinations. The Company works with registered investment advisors (RIAs), accredited investors and family offices seeking direct investment opportunities in hotels requiring active asset management or operational repositioning for a return to profitability and guest experience excellence. Founded in 2017, Oxygen Hospitality is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit: https://www.oxygenhospitality.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Note to Investors

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Offers to sell or the solicitations of offers to buy securities may only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

