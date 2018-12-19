Pixability Announces Key Leadership Team Hires

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of insights and optimizations for video advertising across YouTube, Facebook, and Connected TV, today announced a pair of strategic new hires to strengthen its executive team. Matt Duffy will be the new Chief Marketing Officer and Lata Ahuja has been hired as the VP of Engineering. Both will help Pixability maintain its strong momentum during this period of rapid growth for the company.

Matt Duffy, the newly appointed CMO, brings more than 18 years of digital marketing leadership experience to the executive team. Matt’s digital marketing acumen will help guide Pixability’s marketing organization, increasing the visibility of Pixability’s technology and thought leadership in the market, while also supporting the sales organization. Most recently, Matt served as CMO of ClimaCell a weather tech start-up. Previously he also served as VP/Marketing at LogMeIn and led the marketing organization at Jumptap, a mobile ad tech company that was acquired by Millennial Media.

Lata Ahuja has also joined Pixability as VP, Engineering, bringing with her more than 10 years of experience building and leading large technical and operations teams. Prior to joining Pixability, Lata built and scaled engineering teams at Carbon Black, Constant Contact, Cartera Commerce, and other high-growth companies. Across her leadership positions, she has leveraged her technical expertise and expert advocacy to build great teams that deliver superior products for customers.

“We’ve had a tremendous year of growth and innovation this past year positioning 2019 to be a year of scale for us, so adding team members that have led organizations through high growth is critical to our success,” said CEO David George. “I’m confident that with Matt and Lata joining in their new positions, Pixability will continue to be a first mover and innovator in the burgeoning video advertising ecosystem and their additions will only increase the tremendous momentum we have in the marketplace.”

About Pixability

Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Connected TV. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, the Facebook Marketing Partner Program, Oracle’s Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, and other third parties. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP, as well as Swatch, Ford, KIND, L’Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability’s video advertising platform, please visit www.pixability.com .

