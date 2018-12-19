19/12/2018 02:22:49

Prison Fellowship Praises Senate for Paving Way for FIRST STEP Act Final Passage

Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is commending members of the U.S. Senate for passing the FIRST STEP Act—federal criminal justice reform legislation that is expected to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives this week and then signed by President Donald Trump. 

“We applaud the Senate for taking a bold step for federal criminal justice reform by passing the FIRST STEP Act,” said James Ackerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prison Fellowship. “This legislation will help reduce recidivism by preparing men and women to fulfill their God-given potential through restorative programming, including improved substance-abuse treatment programs, life-skills classes, and vocational training—building job readiness to fuel local economies. This is about getting smart on crime by giving men and women, made in the image of God, the tools to change their lives.” 

“Ninety-five percent of those who are incarcerated today will eventually be released back into our neighborhoods—failing to prepare people returning from prison endangers communities and wastes human potential,” said Craig DeRoche, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy. “Today, the Senate refused to double down on the failed policies of the past. The FIRST STEP Act’s passage reflects America’s growing demand for smarter and more restorative solutions to crime.” 

The FIRST STEP Act improves programming in federal prisons. It better prepares men and women to become productive citizens through individualized risk assessments and by expanding access to recidivism-reducing programs for all federal prisoners. The sentencing reforms added to the legislation would make minor adjustments to correct disproportional sentencing enhancements and increase judicial discretion in certain federal drug offense cases. 

Prison Fellowship, headquartered outside Washington, D.C., is a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. Prison Fellowship was founded in 1976 by Chuck Colson, the former aide to President Richard Nixon who served time in a federal prison camp for a crime related to the Watergate scandal. Colson’s post-prison life proved that people who are now behind bars can and should be prepared for productive, meaningful futures. In more than 40 years of service, Prison Fellowship has learned what works—and what doesn’t—to transform lives and reduce crime. 

Media Conference Call: 

Who

:             Prison Fellowship Leadership and Formerly Incarcerated Pastor

What

:            Media Conference call on the Senate’s passage of the FIRST           

                      STEP Act on Tuesday night. 

When

:           WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19TH, BEGINNING AT 11:00am (EST) 

Number

:       

1-866-430-0397

Code:

           

618 9823

Conference Call Participants:

James Ackerman

, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prison Fellowship.  Ackerman has more than 20 years of experience as a highly effective executive, helping media companies like Documentary Channel, British Interactive Broadcasting, Broadway Systems, and Open TV navigate periods of transition and growth. In 2005 he founded Spinnaker Media to develop innovative entertainment and digital media companies. He also previously held roles at British Sky Broadcasting, A&E Television Networks, Hearst Entertainment, International Family Entertainment, and Grey Entertainment & Media. 

Craig DeRoche

, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy. DeRoche leads the organization’s efforts to advance restorative criminal justice reform at the state and federal levels. A recognized subject-matter expert, he has testified before Congress and confers with lawmakers to help them design legislation that prioritizes accountability, community participation, and second chances.  

Heather Rice-Minus

, Vice President of Government Affairs. Rice-Minus directs federal lobbying, grassroots engagement, and advances Prison Fellowship’s efforts to educate Christians on pivotal criminal justice issues. She also spearheads its efforts to build coalitions with advocacy groups, think tanks, faith-based organizations, and other key stakeholders in Washington, D.C. For over five years, she has been working on the federal criminal justice legislation that has now taken shape as the FIRST STEP Act.  

Quovadis Marshall

, formerly incarcerated in an Iowa State Prison and now the lead pastor of Hope City Church in Iowa. Marshall and his family came to Washington, D.C., in July 2018 to lobby in favor of the FIRST STEP Act.  Accompanied by Prison Fellowship staff, Marshall, his wife, and two children visited their senators to share his story and how programming, including the Prison Fellowship Academy, was instrumental in his transformation. Marshalls met personally with Chairman Grassley, who expressed his firm conviction that sentencing reform should be added to the FIRST STEP Act. 

Jim Forbes, Director of Communications

Prison Fellowship

(304) 780-5628

jim_forbes@pfm.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
40
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Blockchain closes acquisition of X2 Games
2
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
3
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
4
MGX Minerals Receives Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement with MGX Renewables; Commences Testing of Regenerator / Charging Module
5
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
02:22
Prison Fellowship Praises Senate for Paving Way for FIRST STEP Act Final Passage
01:25
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
1
01:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:34
Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019
00:32
Interfor Amends Share Buyback Program
00:23
Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
00:10
InstarAGF Asset Management Acquires Jet Fuel Pipeline and Terminal Assets in United States
00:07
BrainChip Studio 2018.3 Improves Facial Classification Accuracy

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 04:23:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-19 05:23:32 - 2018-12-19 04:23:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY