Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2019. The dividend is for the period beginning on October 16, 2018 and ending on January 15, 2019.
Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin of west Texas. For more information, visit www.resoluteenergy.com. The Company routinely posts important information about the Company under both the Investor Relations and the News sections of its website. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “REN.”
