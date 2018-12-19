RightOfTheDot and NameJet Reveal Ultra-Premium Domain Names Up for Grabs at NamesCon Global 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NameJet ® and RightOfTheDot on Wednesday announced the release of the initial list of ultra-premium domain names up for pre-bidding before the live, in-person and online domain name auction at NamesCon Global 2019, the largest annual domain-industry conference. The live domain auction takes place on January 28, 2019, from 4 pm – 7 pm PST at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pre-bidding and the extended auction will take place on the NameJet.com auction platform found at https://www.namejet.com/featuredauctions/liveauction .

The auction will feature some of the best domain names available, including “leads.com,” “give.com,” “drone.com,” “texasholdem.com,” “cellularphones.com,” “qo.com,” “prize.com,” bride.com,” “sucks.com,” “broker.com,” “domainnames.com,” “tablets.com” and many more, including several super-premium non-.com domains such as “mortgage.pro,” “chinese.restaurant,” ”boater.club” and “newyork.pizza.” There will be an estimated 400 names in the overall auction with an estimated 120 domains offered at the live auction.

Last year’s auction resulted in the highest sale in NameJet’s history with “super.com” selling for a record-breaking $1.2 million, which has since been used to create a $50 million venture-capital fund for the video-game industry. Other notable sales from that auction include “great.com” for $900,000, “runner.com,” “fakenews.com” and “tees.com.”

“RightOfTheDot and NameJet have generated millions in revenue for our clients and sold domain names never before available to a wide array of established companies, start-ups and individuals,” said Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot’s president and director. “Continuing to raise the overall value for the domain industry is our joint mission, and we look to further that effort with this year’s list of fantastic domain names.”

"We are thrilled to once again partner with RightOfTheDot to support the live domain auction at NamesCon," said Jonathan Tenenbaum, general manager of NameJet.

Many of the premium domains will be priced at no and low reserves to promote competitive bidding and true market prices. Additional domain names will be considered for inclusion by submitting names at https://rotd.com/auction-submission/ . Only ultra-premium names will be considered.

A NameJet account is required to participate in the online and live auctions. Bids for domains may be placed now on the NameJet website. Accepted names will be added continually to pre-bidding before the start of NamesCon so participants should check the auction page often for new additions and bidding activity. Following the live auction, the online auction will continue on the NameJet website for an additional 16 days, closing on February 13.

About RightOfTheDot, LLC Lead by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is a licensed business & domain auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing premium domain auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing TLDs., RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than $400 MM in domain sales since 1995.

About NameJet

NameJet, LLC, a Web.com® subsidiary, is the world’s leading domain name aftermarket platform. Launched in 2007, NameJet has since processed more than 800,000 domain auctions on its award-winning and easy-to-use website. With an exclusive inventory of expired and deleted domains from several of the largest registrars, plus top-quality premium name listings and best-of-breed drop catching services, NameJet is the industry’s most trusted auction and aftermarket services provider.

About Web.com Group, Inc. | Web.com

Since 1997 Web.com has been the marketing partner for businesses wanting to connect with more customers and grow. We listen, then apply our expertise to deliver solutions that owners need to market and manage their businesses, from building brands online to reaching more customers or growing relationships with existing customers. For some, this means a fast, reliable, attractive website; for others, it means customized marketing plans that deliver local leads; and for others, it means customer-scheduling or customer-relationship marketing (CRM) tools that help businesses run more efficiently. Owners from big to small can focus on running the companies they know while we handle the marketing they need. To learn how this global company collaborates with customers and employees to achieve their potential, explore www.web.com or follow on Twitter at @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com .

