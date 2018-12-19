19/12/2018 13:20:00

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against The Boeing Company (“Boeing” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 28, 2019.           

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Boeing withheld from the market information about the potential hazards caused by its new flight-control system, which may have contributed to a recent deadly crash in Indonesia. The new automated stall-prevention system allegedly can cause pilots to lose control of the aircraft in certain situations. The pilots of the flight in the Indonesia crash were reportedly not aware that the plane was equipped with the new system, and allegedly not prepared to handle the risk of this occurring. Boeing now faces scrutiny from multiple government and industry officials, including the FAA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Boeing, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

