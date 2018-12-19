SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Allergan plc (AGN)

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Allergan plc ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/agn.

The investigation concerns whether Allergan and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products (“ANSM”) ordered the recall of textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan from the European market, stating that the implants “have been linked to a rare form of cancer”—specifically, anaplastic large call lymphoma. On December 19, 2018, Allergan stated that it would remove its textured breast implants from the European market. Following these announcements, Allergan’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 19, 2018.

