19/12/2018 18:42:31

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Allergan plc (AGN)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Allergan plc ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/agn.

The investigation concerns whether Allergan and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products (“ANSM”) ordered the recall of textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan from the European market, stating that the implants “have been linked to a rare form of cancer”—specifically, anaplastic large call lymphoma.  On December 19, 2018, Allergan stated that it would remove its textured breast implants from the European market.  Following these announcements, Allergan’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 19, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Allergan shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/agn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

