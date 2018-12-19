19/12/2018 16:50:30

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR WBT SYF PPDF BA XPO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content
16:30 - 
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
13:20 - 
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
03:50 - 
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS..

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about COST: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Get additional information about NKTR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018

Get additional information about BA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

Get additional information about XPO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about TDOC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:50 XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR WBT SYF PPDF BA XPO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16:30 XPO
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Dec XPO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, TS, CURO, LOMA and XPO
18 Dec XPO
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In XPO Logistics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
18 Dec XPO
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
17 Dec XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Dec XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
14 Dec XPO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Dec XPO
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Certain Officers – XPO
13 Dec XPO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
3
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
5
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

Related stock quotes

XPO Logistics Inc 54.63 4.6% Stock price increasing
Synchrony Financial 23.80 1.1% Stock price increasing
Boeing Company (The) 329.50 0.4% Stock price increasing
Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 206.02 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Nektar Therapeutics 36.08 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Teladoc Inc 49.85 3.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:46
DCHFA Funds Affordable Senior Housing in Ward 6
17:37
Portfolio Update
17:31
Judicate West Welcomes Hon. Jan M. Adler to Statewide Roster
17:31
Rewire Holdings and Vida Capital Establish Merion Square Capital LLC
17:30
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:25
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
Clarification by BOURBON
17:24
Dan Fogarty Promoted to Executive Vice President
17:19
Atari® Flashback Classics Brings Retro Fun to PlayStation®Vita Today with 150 Remastered Atari Games

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 18:04:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-19 19:04:04 - 2018-12-19 18:04:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY