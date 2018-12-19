SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR WBT SYF PPDF BA XPO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about COST: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Get additional information about NKTR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018

Get additional information about BA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

Get additional information about XPO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about TDOC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com