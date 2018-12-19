SRS Achieves Top Rating for Overall EMR Satisfaction in KLAS Orthopedic EMR 2018 Report

MONTVALE, N.J. , Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Health , a leading innovator in intelligent data solutions for high-performing orthopedic and specialty practices, today announced that it has received the top Orthopedic EMR satisfaction score in KLAS’ Orthopedic EMR 2018 Report.

The report underscores the company’s founding principles: solutions tailored to niche specialties’ workflows and functionality offer the greatest benefits and are the best choice for specialists and high-performance medical practices.

The KLAS report describes the SRS EHR as “highly flexible and customizable,” noting that it “follows the workflow of an orthopedic visit and mimics the way orthopedists think, speeding up the documentation process and freeing physicians to focus on the patient instead of documentation.”

“SRS EHR allows our physicians to treat their patients,” explains one SRS customer quoted in the report. “The physicians are able to get the information that they need from the system, and they don’t have to spend a lot of time on the computer…. It allows the physicians to see more patients and move more efficiently.”

Simplified regulatory compliance and intuitive functionality are other benefits cited by orthopedic practices that use SRS Health, with a manager reporting that “SRS EMR has allowed us to navigate through the world of meaningful use, PQRS, and MIPS with successful reporting every year.” Because the system’s learning curve isn’t as steep as with other systems, customers describe the solution as highly usable: “The system is easy for doctors to navigate. We get new physicians every year, so we need a system that they can pick up immediately. SRS EHR is a system that makes it easy for the doctors to do what they need to do” (CEO/physician).

The KLAS Orthopedic EMR 2018 Report results were based upon interviews with specialty practice clinical staff. Here are other comments provided by SRS customers:

“SRS EHR’s workflow met all our needs. We were able to set it up exactly how we wanted it…. It was not that difficult to train our new employees. Our training for our medical assistants dropped from a week to almost a couple of days when we went on the SRS Health system.”

“SRS EHR is really good with orthopedics…. SRS Health is very knowledgeable. I have known some of the people who work there for years, and they help me out with anything that I need.”

“The primary reason SRS EHR works for us is that it is flexible. We have a lot of doctors in a lot of different locations and divisions. SRS EHR helps us bring new doctors on board in a more flexible way, even when we adopt new groups. The system isn’t as rigid as other products out there. The second reason SRS EHR works is because of its open API policy, which allows us to bring in different channel partners and functionalities. Adopting those things takes a bit of time, but the flexibility in the system helps us to be agile. For example, when we made the shift into bundles, we were able to bring in other things. When we added research, we were able to bring in the channel partner.”

Providing the maximum operational efficiency benefit to specialty practices while protecting the doctor-patient relationship is at the core of SRS Health’s well-respected user-centric design. The KLAS Orthopedic EMR 2018 Report supports the approach that has established SRS as the trusted partner of more than 5,500 prominent clinicians—including leading orthopedic, ophthalmology, and specialty clinics nationwide.

“We are honored to have been rated so highly by our customers,” says Khal Rai, CEO of SRS. “SRS recognizes that specialists have unique requirements, and we remain committed to fulfilling their needs. We are constantly innovating intelligent solutions to enable them to focus on patients rather than technology.”

About SRS Health

SRS Health, the industry’s first specialty-specific EHR to integrate PDMP checking within the prescribing workflow, creates a full range of frictionless technologies that advance healthcare by enhancing quality, efficiency, and outcomes.

The company’s flagship healthcare IT ecosystem— EHR , PM and Revenue Cycle Management , Outcomes , Patient Portal , and Transcription —is unique in its ability to position high-performance orthopedists for success in a value-based-payment world. With 20 years of experience, unmatched implementation success, extensive industry and regulatory expertise, and top-rated US-based customer service and support, it is no wonder that SRS is the trusted partner of so many prominent orthopedic practices. To see how they can prepare you for the future, visit srs-health.com , read their blog at blog.srs-health.com , e-mail info@srs-health.com , or call 800.288.8369.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

