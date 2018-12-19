Tabula Rasa HealthCare Appoints Kevin Boesen as Chief Sales Officer

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced the appointment of Kevin Boesen, PharmD, as Chief Sales Officer. In his new role, Dr. Boesen will be responsible for all direct and channel sales efforts in the United States and Canada, with a focus on expanding the adoption of TRHC’s signature product, MedWise™, into health plans, healthcare systems, Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly and other financially at-risk healthcare organizations.

Dr. Boesen is the founder and CEO of SinfoniaRx, which was acquired by TRHC in 2017. He brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare sales, including healthcare information technology solutions and services. He has demonstrated his sales generation, marketing, strategy and leadership capabilities in connection with his work building SinfoniaRx into one of the largest medication therapy management platform companies in the U.S. SinfoniaRx provides medication management services for more than 450 health plans representing more than 10 million patients, including 8 million Medicare beneficiaries. SinfoniaRx’s technology also is integrated with thousands of community pharmacies.

“Dr. Boesen’s enthusiasm and vision for the future of an integrated technology and service offering to health plans is exciting and exactly where we can further enhance outcomes through the application of the MedWise platform, including the Medication Risk Score™, and where we can leverage our consumer engagement toolkit, MyMedWise™,” said Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, TRHC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By appointing Kevin as Chief Sales Officer, we are committing to the expansion of our medication safety technology and service offering. We are pleased to have Kevin take on the sales leadership role at Tabula Rasa HealthCare.”

Dr. Boesen noted, “Since joining TRHC in the fall of 2017, I have seen great opportunities to help our current and new health plan clients enhance quality and reduce total costs through the use of TRHC’s technology platform offering. The problem we are addressing is adverse drug events, the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. I am thrilled to take on this exciting role to help patients, and I am eager to help lead TRHC into a new era as the safe choice for medication risk management. Considering recent reported positive outcomes by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation and through client testimonials, TRHC is well-positioned for continued market expansion.”

Creating a dedicated sales organization will support the sales and cross-selling efforts next year and into the future. Starting January 1, 2019, the various TRHC’s sales functions will be expanded for future growth and new markets under Kevin’s leadership. Assuring a smooth transition, Sandra Leal, PharmD, COO, SinfoniaRx will assume the role of CEO, SinfoniaRx, on January 1st, 2019.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

