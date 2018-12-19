19/12/2018 11:30:00

The Marquie Group to Launch "Ask Jacquie" Promotional Campaign in Advance of New CBD Product Sales

60-Second Spots Will Build Audience to Promote Coming CBD Nutri-Cosmetics with Beauty Expert Jacquie Carter Tips, Trends, and Fun Facts

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Radio syndication and health/wellness company, The Marquie Group, formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI), today announced an audio campaign that will leverage the expertise of beauty personality Jacquie Carter to further establish an audience in advance of its CBD wellness product launch expected in the first half of 2019.

The promotional spots will be initially distributed on the Company’s Music of Your Life radio network, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio program, including Jacquie Carter’s personal Facebook page with over 100,000-page likes.

Special holiday spots are planned for the end of 2018 with a regular series planned at the start of 2019.

“I’m grateful to have gained the expertise over the years to be able to help so many achieve the inner and outer beauty we’re all entitled to,” commented Ms. Carter. “‘Ask Jacquie’ is a feature that has proven successful in building large target audiences in the past, as we’re confident it will be effective in growing an audience in advance of our exciting CBD beauty products slate release in 2019.”

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, said, “We intend to expand the “Ask Jacquie” platform in the future to include specialized programming in longer formats as well as expert interviews based on listener requests.”

Containing a full spectrum of amino acids critical to skin function, CBD has the potential to mitigate environmental skin damage that leads to premature aging, eczema and can combat chronic skin disorders such as psoriasis.

The Marquie Group also plans a slate of unique CBD infused beauty drinks it expects to be in development within the first quarter of 2019.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI), formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc., owns and operates 2 businesses:

Whim and a Dare

, led by former Director, Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd., Jacquie Carter, and is a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low-energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acid and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Music of Your Life

, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio program featuring “Adult Standards,” broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and

Products planned for early 2019 launch include CBD-infused beauty masks, invigorating facial serums, and three beauty drinks, each with unique, skin and complexion enhancing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021

marc@musicofyourlife.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
2
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
3
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE
5
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:33
Results of General Meeting
12:32
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - Christmas Greetings and strong tanker market.
12:31
Net Asset Value(s)
12:30
Zai Lab to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
12:25
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Eldorado Resorts, KLA-Tencor, Matador Resources, Universal Display, NCR, and Materion — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
12:22
Mesoblast Makes Executive Appointment to Drive Product Commercialization
12:20
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
12:15
Loop Industries and thyssenkrupp Sign Global Alliance Agreement to Transform the Future of Sustainable Pet Plastic Manufacturing
12:07
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO Structured Products

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 12:56:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-19 13:56:02 - 2018-12-19 12:56:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY