The Marquie Group to Launch "Ask Jacquie" Promotional Campaign in Advance of New CBD Product Sales

60-Second Spots Will Build Audience to Promote Coming CBD Nutri-Cosmetics with Beauty Expert Jacquie Carter Tips, Trends, and Fun Facts

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Radio syndication and health/wellness company, The Marquie Group, formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI), today announced an audio campaign that will leverage the expertise of beauty personality Jacquie Carter to further establish an audience in advance of its CBD wellness product launch expected in the first half of 2019.

The promotional spots will be initially distributed on the Company’s Music of Your Life radio network, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio program, including Jacquie Carter’s personal Facebook page with over 100,000-page likes.

Special holiday spots are planned for the end of 2018 with a regular series planned at the start of 2019.

“I’m grateful to have gained the expertise over the years to be able to help so many achieve the inner and outer beauty we’re all entitled to,” commented Ms. Carter. “‘Ask Jacquie’ is a feature that has proven successful in building large target audiences in the past, as we’re confident it will be effective in growing an audience in advance of our exciting CBD beauty products slate release in 2019.”

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, said, “We intend to expand the “Ask Jacquie” platform in the future to include specialized programming in longer formats as well as expert interviews based on listener requests.”

Containing a full spectrum of amino acids critical to skin function, CBD has the potential to mitigate environmental skin damage that leads to premature aging, eczema and can combat chronic skin disorders such as psoriasis.

The Marquie Group also plans a slate of unique CBD infused beauty drinks it expects to be in development within the first quarter of 2019.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI), formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc., owns and operates 2 businesses:

Whim and a Dare , led by former Director, Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd ., Jacquie Carter, and is a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low-energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acid and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Music of Your Life , the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio program featuring “Adult Standards,” broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and

Products planned for early 2019 launch include CBD-infused beauty masks, invigorating facial serums, and three beauty drinks, each with unique, skin and complexion enhancing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

