The Trump Era Yearender 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week RTVI, an international Russian language TV network based in New York, has launched its first open public talk in the series “RTVI on the Both Sides”. During hour-and-a-half experts from both ends of the political spectrum had a live conversation discussing the Presidency of Donald Trump in 2018.

The panelists were selected based on their opinion on Mr. Trump’s presidency, featuring both his supporters and opponents. The “conservative” wing of the panel was represented by Boris Pincus, an elected Republican District Leader of 45 Assembly District, Brooklyn, NY and Garry Gindler, journalist and political commentator. On the left wing of the panel were Nina Khrushcheva, professor of International Affairs at The New School, New York and political analyst Alexander J. Flint. RTVI New York Director Ekaterina Kotrikadze and RTVI’s Editor-in-Chief Alexey Pivovarov have moderated the discussion.

Among topics discussed were immigration policy of Donald Trump, US economic growth, Russiagate and the possibility of Trump’s impeachment.

There were a lot of prominent political and social activists among the audience, among those - journalist John Varoli, political analyst Samuel Kliger, financial analyst Michel Pechersky, and Chief Economist at the Fiscal Policy Institute Jonas Shaende, to name a few.

Following the event Alexey Pivovarov mentioned: “It was very important for us to add off-line discussions to our regular broadcast programming, to meet the Russian community face-to-face. Our maiden attempt was successful. We’ve seen a very tense and even sometimes heated discussion of people who really care not only about their community and the country they live in now, but they care deeply about the country they were born in as well. I hope these types of Public Talks will become an integral part of RTVI’s programming in 2019 and serve as a reliable channel of communication to our audience.”

Ekaterina Kotrikadze added: “No one has ever done this before in the Russian-speaking community. This is not only something fresh and new to our audience, but also to our experts, analysts, observers, or anyone else who participates in RTVI's live shows every day. To respectfully debate and talk about controversial subjects is very important, which is something not a lot of people are willing to do nowadays. RTVI is not just a small TV channel anymore. It's a huge media outlet, which lives everywhere - on rtvi.com, on social media and on the streets as well.”

RTVI is a social political multi-platform media company. Besides the HQs in New York and Moscow, RTVI has bureaus in Berlin and Tel Aviv, as well as dozens of correspondents around the world. It is the major TV channel for the Russian-speaking community in the United States and all over the world. Over the past couple of years, RTVI has expanded to become a robust, digital destination with a strong media presence through social networks and messengers. RTVI's average monthly audience is about 16.3 million people in more than 50 countries.

