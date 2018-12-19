19/12/2018 20:09:41

The Trump Era Yearender 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week RTVI, an international Russian language TV network based in New York, has launched its first open public talk in the series “RTVI on the Both Sides”. During hour-and-a-half experts from both ends of the political spectrum had a live conversation discussing the Presidency of Donald Trump in 2018. 

The panelists were selected based on their opinion on Mr. Trump’s presidency, featuring both his supporters and opponents. The “conservative” wing of the panel was represented by Boris Pincus, an elected Republican District Leader of 45 Assembly District, Brooklyn, NY and Garry Gindler, journalist and political commentator. On the left wing of the panel were Nina Khrushcheva, professor of International Affairs at The New School, New York and political analyst Alexander J. Flint. RTVI New York Director Ekaterina Kotrikadze and RTVI’s Editor-in-Chief Alexey Pivovarov have moderated the discussion.

Among topics discussed were immigration policy of Donald Trump, US economic growth, Russiagate and the possibility of Trump’s impeachment.

                         

There were a lot of prominent political and social activists among the audience, among those - journalist John Varoli, political analyst Samuel Kliger, financial analyst Michel Pechersky, and Chief Economist at the Fiscal Policy Institute Jonas Shaende, to name a few.  

Following the event Alexey Pivovarov mentioned: “It was very important for us to add off-line discussions to our regular broadcast programming, to meet the Russian community face-to-face. Our maiden attempt was successful. We’ve seen a very tense and even sometimes heated discussion of people who really care not only about their community and the country they live in now, but they care deeply about the country they were born in as well. I hope these types of Public Talks will become an integral part of RTVI’s programming in 2019 and serve as a reliable channel of communication to our audience.” 

Ekaterina Kotrikadze added: “No one has ever done this before in the Russian-speaking community. This is not only something fresh and new to our audience, but also to our experts, analysts, observers, or anyone else who participates in RTVI's live shows every day. To respectfully debate and talk about controversial subjects is very important, which is something not a lot of people are willing to do nowadays. RTVI is not just a small TV channel anymore. It's a huge media outlet, which lives everywhere - on rtvi.com, on social media and on the streets as well.”

RTVI is a social political multi-platform media company. Besides the HQs in New York and Moscow, RTVI has bureaus in Berlin and Tel Aviv, as well as dozens of correspondents around the world. It is the major TV channel for the Russian-speaking community in the United States and all over the world. Over the past couple of years, RTVI has expanded to become a robust, digital destination with a strong media presence through social networks and messengers. RTVI's average monthly audience is about 16.3 million people in more than 50 countries. 

Media contact: Regina Fox, Executive News Producer

rfox@rtvi.com | +1 (917) 722-9835

PDFtoJPG.me-1 (4).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
17
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Phase II study: SCENESSE® in combination with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) achieves repigmentation in vitiligo
3
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
4
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Burnham Benefits Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:11
InfuSystem Announces Scott Shuda Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors
21:10
Standard AVB Financial Corp. Announces a Stock Repurchase Program
21:10
ADDvantage Technologies Announces Earnings Date Change for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018
21:05
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:05
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Results
21:01
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Executive Team Updates
21:01
United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Recommends NanoString’s Prosigna Breast Cancer Gene Signature Assay to Guide Chemotherapy Treatment Decisions for Qualified Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer Patients
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases Portable Power Distribution Panel/Disconnect with 480V 3PH Input
21:00
CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Director Barron P. McCune, Jr. Retirement and Appointment to Emeritus Director; CB Financial Appoints Ralph Burchianti to the Board of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 21:28:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-19 22:28:32 - 2018-12-19 21:28:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY