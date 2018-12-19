19/12/2018 16:57:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
18 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares
17 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 19

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 December 2018 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its £1 billion share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 14 December 2017.    

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 150,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 19 December 2018

Average price paid per Share: 1661.3110 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 1646.5000 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 1680.5000 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited        

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 477,969,193 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 21,256,519 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 477,969,193 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800667/Ashtead_Buyback_Detailed_Transactions_181219.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations+44 (0)20 7726 9700

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:57 E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
18 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
17 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
11 Dec E:AHT
Transaction in Own Shares
27 Nov E:AHT
Notice of Results
26 Oct E:AHT
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09 Oct E:AHT
Directorate Change

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
2
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
3
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.
5
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

Related stock quotes

Ashtead Group PLC ORD 10.. 1,673.34 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:25
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
Clarification by BOURBON
17:24
Dan Fogarty Promoted to Executive Vice President
17:19
Atari® Flashback Classics Brings Retro Fun to PlayStation®Vita Today with 150 Remastered Atari Games
17:18
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
17:17
Transaction in Own Shares
17:12
Clear Capital launches all-new automated valuation model
17:11
AB Science provides an update on the restructuring of its clinical development department in 2018
17:10
Harris Poll Reveals American Attitudes Towards Cybersecurity and Privacy

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 17:43:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-19 18:43:33 - 2018-12-19 17:43:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY