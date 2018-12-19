Tricolor Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Entrepreneur 360 List

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Magazine has recognized Tricolor , the nation’s largest used vehicle retailer focusing on the sale and financing of vehicles to Hispanic consumers, as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” on its Entrepreneur 360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Members of the list are identified using a proprietary algorithm that measures a company’s impact, innovation, growth, and leadership.

“At Tricolor, we understand that purchasing a car is an important financial and emotional decision,” said Tricolor CEO Daniel Chu. “Tricolor’s recognition on the Entrepreneur 360 List acknowledges both our commitment to building a relationship of trust with our customers and the success of our mission-driven business model in advancing financial inclusion for underserved Hispanics.”

“Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries,” explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. “They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate thirty-four retail dealerships across twelve markets in Texas and California, as well as a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served nearly 50,000 customers and disbursed $900 million in affordable auto loans by using its proprietary model to segment risk.

Tricolor’s proven and proprietary credit decisioning engine demonstrates its advanced analytical competency and serves as the foundation for a new direct lending model for subprime customers. Its segmentation model assesses unique, nontraditional attributes for no credit and low-income consumers in order to assess intent and ability to repay. For nearly a decade, Tricolor has successfully scored no file and thin file Hispanics, as evidenced by five well-received ABS securitizations.

Honorees were identified based on results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

For more information about Tricolor and Ganas, please visit Tricolor.com or Ganas.com . For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a mission-driven company that sells and finances high quality, certified used motor vehicles through its premium brands, Tricolor Auto Group in Texas and Ganas Auto Group in California. Founded in 2007, it utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

About Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

