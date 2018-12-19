18/12/2018 23:41:21

UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocating on behalf of the global Sikh community, UNITED SIKHS today called upon Jeff Bezos to immediately remove several products sold on Amazon.com, which disrespectfully feature the sacred Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Khanda, including toilet seat covers and bath mats. Darbar Sahib is a Gurdwara located in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is considered the holiest Gurdwara and the most important pilgrimage site for Sikhs. 

“It’s shocking and extremely disappointing that Amazon offers these products for sale,” said Rajesh Singh, UNITED SIKHS Operations Manager. “The merchandise featuring the disrespectful placement of Darbar Sahib and Khanda show a total lack of understanding on behalf of Amazon and its employees. We demand Mr. Bezos address this issue immediately.”

Through its mission to advocate for Sikhs around the world, UNITED SIKHS actively monitor incidents of anti-Sikhism. To date, the organization has received numerous complaints regarding toilet seat covers and floor mats featuring Darbar Sahib and the Khanda sold on Amazon.

In an effort to educate Amazon’s staff and prevent anti-Sikh products from being sold on the site in the future, UNITED SIKHS offered Sikh Awareness Training to Mr. Bezos. It has also reached out to the manufacturers of the merchandise to demand their production to be ceased immediately.

To receive the latest updates on this issue, please follow UNITED SIKHS on Facebook (@UNITEDSIKHS.org).

ABOUT UNITED SIKHS

Associated with the United Nations Dept. of Public Information UNITED SIKHS is a global humanitarian charity that advocates for civil and human rights across 11 chapters. Our International Civil & Human Rights Advocacy helps advance the economic, social and spiritual empowerment of minorities and other marginalized groups and individuals in need, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social status, age or ability. We achieve this by protecting and enforcing the civil and human rights of minorities and marginalized groups in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Visit us at

www.UNITEDSIKHS.org

Megan Daly

UNITED SIKHS

323-514-0078

megan.daly@unitedsikhs.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
40
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
29
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
28
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
23
13 Dec
PNDORA
Din skrivelse er intet andet end en omgang sludder. Det rene nonsens. Det er simpelthen ubegribelig..
17
13 Dec
DANSKE
CBS undersøgte muligheden for at droppe Danske Bank helt: Vi skal fare med lempe Kilde: https://fina..
16
12 Dec
VWS
Vestas opruster i teknologisk kapløb om fremtidens vindmølle. Vestas skruer op for investeringer i n..
16
12 Dec
VELO
  Der er som jeg ser det, kun et forhold, som kan sænke kursen betydeligt, og det er en yderligere u..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Blockchain closes acquisition of X2 Games
2
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
3
2018 Nobel Prize in Physics laureate Arthur Ashkin delivers his Nobel Lecture at Nokia Bell Labs
4
Global Travel Company Thomas Cook Named Overall European Winner in 2018 Selligent Awards for Consumer-First Marketing
5
MGX Minerals Receives Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement with MGX Renewables; Commences Testing of Regenerator / Charging Module

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:25
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
01:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:34
Industry-leaders join BIOPAC for T4 Human Physiology Conference Set for August 12-14, 2019
00:32
Interfor Amends Share Buyback Program
00:23
Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
00:10
InstarAGF Asset Management Acquires Jet Fuel Pipeline and Terminal Assets in United States
00:07
BrainChip Studio 2018.3 Improves Facial Classification Accuracy
18 Dec
UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE
18 Dec
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 December 2018 02:20:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-19 03:20:50 - 2018-12-19 02:20:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY