UNITED SIKHS DEMAND AMAZON REMOVE OFFENSIVE ANTI-SIKH MERCHANDISE

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocating on behalf of the global Sikh community, UNITED SIKHS today called upon Jeff Bezos to immediately remove several products sold on Amazon.com, which disrespectfully feature the sacred Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Khanda, including toilet seat covers and bath mats. Darbar Sahib is a Gurdwara located in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is considered the holiest Gurdwara and the most important pilgrimage site for Sikhs.

“It’s shocking and extremely disappointing that Amazon offers these products for sale,” said Rajesh Singh, UNITED SIKHS Operations Manager. “The merchandise featuring the disrespectful placement of Darbar Sahib and Khanda show a total lack of understanding on behalf of Amazon and its employees. We demand Mr. Bezos address this issue immediately.”

Through its mission to advocate for Sikhs around the world, UNITED SIKHS actively monitor incidents of anti-Sikhism. To date, the organization has received numerous complaints regarding toilet seat covers and floor mats featuring Darbar Sahib and the Khanda sold on Amazon.

In an effort to educate Amazon’s staff and prevent anti-Sikh products from being sold on the site in the future, UNITED SIKHS offered Sikh Awareness Training to Mr. Bezos. It has also reached out to the manufacturers of the merchandise to demand their production to be ceased immediately.

