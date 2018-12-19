18/12/2018 23:34:08

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) (“Sogou”) resulting from allegations that Sogou may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased and incurred losses in shares of Sogou Inc., please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to gstone@whafh.com.

Sogou Inc. operates as a Chinese online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search, and smart phone assistant, as well as web directory and browser. Sogou serves clients in China.

On November 8, 2017, Sogou priced its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $13.00 per share. Subsequently, in June and July of 2018, media sources reported that Chinese authorities were investigating Sogou concerning allegations that Sogou had failed to remove illegal content from its search engine.

On July 30, 2018, Sogou reported that it had implemented “remedial measures,” including a ten-day suspension of part of its advertising business, as a result of the investigation. On this news, Sogou’s stock fell $0.78 or 7.55% to close at $9.55 on July 30, 2018. It has continued to decline and closed today at $5.49 per share.

